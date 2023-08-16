The Western Big 6 football coaches came back to the Rock Island Botanical Center for the annual football kickoff banquet on Wednesday night, complete with snarky jokes and previews of their teams for the upcoming season.

Seven of the eight WB6 schools made an appearance at the venue, sponsored by the Rock Island Booster Club. WQAD-TV Sports Director Matt Randazzo was the emcee, breaking the ice and making his own puns in between the coaches’ speeches.

Going in order of how the evening went, here is what the coaches talked about, regarding their teams; note that the Alleman Pioneers do not have a varsity team this year, so the team’s head coach, Jeff Schmulbach, will coach the junior varsity team this season.

Alleman Pioneers (JV)

Schmulbach mentioned that his team “has a shot at winning the conference,” now that he is coaching a lower-tier cast of high schoolers. He knows that the school has not had enough players for a varsity team but said, “We control what we can control.”

“We can control the schedule we got this year, we can control the numbers issues that they've had to deal with the last few years, so we control showing up every day to practice working are getting better,” Schmulbach said.

The Alleman Pioneers host the season opener against the Rock Island Rocks on Sept 15.

Rock Island Rocks

First year Rocks head coach Fritz Dieudonne makes his return to Rock Island, He was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020.

He enjoyed the past two years coaching the Pioneers but has made his home at Rock Island.

Dieudonne wants the team to “rock out” this season after surviving a grueling summer filled with practices.

As for the team, he does expect junior Jae’vion “Juice” Clark-Pugh to open the season as the starting quarterback but allow senior Conner Dilulio to adjust and eventually become the starting quarterback after missing the summer because of playing Legion baseball.

“I'll be patient with [Dilulio],” Dieudonne said. “Once he shows up, we will tell Juice, we're getting ready to go to [Dilulio].”

There will not be a focus of the offense running the shotgun formation, as the Rocks will operate a traditional type of system this season, according to Dieudonne.

“The biggest adjustment to us as a program is having a football team that actually goes under center,” Dieudonne said. “Having play action, running stretch [plays] and these young man have really taken on to this offensive scheme greatly.”

The Rocks begin with non-conference play, traveling to face the Minooka Indians on Aug 25.

United Township Panthers

The Panthers are coming off three 1-8 seasons over the past five years, zero above-.500 fall seasons since 2001, and coach Nick Welch knows that.

“Fall season. Disappointment. No other words matter,” Welch said. “Whether you play the champion, or you have four guys lost for the season, but it is what it is. We need to be better.”

Welch felt that the younger rosters over the past four seasons under his leadership contributed to the winless ways but that this senior-laden class this season could push them over the hump.

“I said you're young until you get older,” Welch said. “I think we're finally old. It's about time. We got a lot of good seniors, a lot of guys who played a lot of snaps.”

Welch discussed how when he joined the program back in 2019, the roster size was only around 73 but has now blossomed to 110, with the hopes of possibly reaching a 120-man roster.

He also mentioned how a new coaching staff, grabbing from various other high schools and promotions within the program, could be a factor for this upcoming season.

“Nate Sheets has joined us as a volunteer from Allman,” Welch said. “We got a student teacher in Mark Dennison, and then the former Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin has joined our staff as a full-time coach.”

The Panthers host their season opener against the LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers on Aug 25.

Genesco Maple Leafs

Coach Larry Johnsen is looking forward to class of 23 seniors to lead his Maple Leafs this season. In prior seasons under Johnsen, the team has had to start underclassmen — much to his chagrin.

“This year, we are going to have three-year starters for us,” Johnsen said. “I know we only start, technically, six returning starters on offense, but we have a lot of guys have got a lot of playing time.”

Johnsen also mentioned that there are five returnees on the defensive side of the ball, which will also accrue benefits for this organization this season.

Johnsen also stressed that he is also looking for a strong start to begin the season, with two non-conference home games against teams with winning records last year.

“It's really important for us to get off to a good start and get going right into the Western Big 6 [conference play], so we'll find out real fast where we're at with the guys that we have right now.”

The Maple Leafs open the season at home against the Comer Catamounts on Aug 26.

Moline Maroons

The Maroons, fresh off an undefeated conference slate and a Western Big 6 title, are naturally the favorites to win the conference this season.

Coach Mike Morrissey is excited about his batch of athletes, as he felt the past few months really will show how the team will do to start this season.

“We had a really productive summer that we were really excited about,” Morrissey said. “Our coaches have been outstanding, preparing these guys to be to be able to compete at a high level and hold up the expectations and the standards that we have in our program.”

The Maroons will go on the road against the Glenbard North Panthers on Aug 25.

Galesburg’s Derrek Blackwell was unable to attend.