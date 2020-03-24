A scene from a movie: Augie's Ebel sees inside of pandemic

Having his first professional basketball season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, former Augustana All-American Nolan Ebel said his return from the epicenter of the virus was like “something straight out of a movie.”

It was, however, hardly an excellent adventure for the 23-year-old.

“It was total chaos trying to get out,” Ebel said.

Being back home in Denver and under self-quarantine without any symptoms of the coronavirus that is sweeping through the world, Ebel is now dealing with much more mundane circumstances.

“I'm losing my mind being at home,” he said in a late-night conversation earlier this week. “This is Day 8 in a row for me. The farthest I've left the house is to go to the driveway to shoot hoops and today was the first day I did that. … Without touching a basketball, I'm losing my mind.”

His situation could have been so much different, and so much worse, being in the heart in the viral outbreak in Spain and having to fly through Madrid, which has been among the hardest-hit cities.

Just as he was starting to get adjusted to his new career with Circulo Gijon Baloncesto in Spain's LEB Plata, a third-division league with 24 teams, the virus was beginning to appear in Eurasia.