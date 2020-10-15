Alleman's Kindelsperger takes second at WB6

It was a three-team chase at the top, as Quincy, Geneseo and Alleman finished within 15 points of each other for the team title. Moline was fourth with 123 points, United Township was sixth with 157 points and Rock Island finished seventh with 171 points.

Magerkurth and Brown were part of a pack of girls who ran together for most of the race, spanning from third to seventh place.

"Avery was leading that chase pack most of the race, while I kind of got jammed behind everyone else," Brown said. "All of our girls did a great job. We trained so well and have been there for each other. Whenever one person would do well in a race, we would always celebrate together."

Brown was just a couple seconds off of a personal best set earlier in the year in her first cross country season. She expects more personal bests to be set by the team at regionals next weekend in Morris.

"I think that we can finish top five as a team for sure," Brown said. "I hope that a lot of girls run as good then as they did today. We had a lot of personal bests, and Avery broke 19 minutes for the first time. I know that we can do outstanding things."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.