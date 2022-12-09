Alleman's Patrick finishes impressive run in international doubles tournament

Alleman High School sophomore tennis phenom Nicholas Patrick and his doubles partner, Dylan Long, had an impressive run come to an end in Friday’s boys 16 doubles final at the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships in Plantation, Fla.

The unseeded duo pushed the No. 2 seed of Naoya Honda and Jacob Olar to a tiebreaker before falling 6-3, 2-6, 11-9 in the championship match.

Getting to the finals required beating three seeded opponents and winning multiple matches that went down to the wire. Patrick and Long, who is from Carmel, Ind., beat the No. 1 seed in the second round 6-4, 1-6, 10-8. In the quarterfinals, Long and Patrick beat the No. 8 seed 6-1, 6-1 and in Thursday’s semifinals, the duo beat the No. 3 seed 6-2, 5-7, 10-8.

The Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships is the biggest junior international tournament in the world and its past champions include future professionals including Roger Federer, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick. Rock Island native Madison Keys and Lauren Herring won the 18 girls doubles championship in 2010.

The finish is a career highlight to this point for Patrick, who went undefeated and won the Class 1A Illinois state singles title his freshman year. He has also competed in numerous USTA singles tournaments across the country in his career.