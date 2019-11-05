Back in middle school, Andrew Wright competed in all the mainstream sports. Football. Basketball. Track and field.
However, he sort of knew he wasn’t going to continue with most of those things once he got to Davenport West High School.
“I’m not a very big person,’’ said Wright, who even now, as a sophomore in college, is only 5-foot-8 and 135 pounds. “I didn’t think football was going to be very fun for me.’’
His life changed one day when he was at the gym and was talking to a woman affiliated with West’s cross country program. She took down his number and passed it along to West coach Marty Leal, who called and invited Wright to come out for the cross country team.
Wright tried the sport and liked it.
“I just progressively kept getting better and it became my life,’’ Wright said. “I wouldn’t be Andrew if it wasn’t for that phone call. I still talk to Marty to this day.’’
Wright has continued on to the college level and is now an up-and-coming runner at NCAA Division II Missouri Western State University.
He has been the Griffons’ No. 2 runner all fall and ran a personal best while placing 37th in the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association meet a week ago Saturday. He will take a shot at qualifying for the national D-II meet this Saturday in the Central Region championships on the same course in Joplin, Missouri.
Whether he makes it or not, he has continued to make giant strides as a runner in his first year-and-a-half of college.
“I’ve really become cognizant of how the little things matter, like stretching all the time and just the mileage that we do and taking it easy …’’ Wright said. “When you’re putting all those miles on your body, you need those days where you’re able to recover and still get the miles in.’’
Wright generally was running around 27 ½ minutes in college 8k races as a freshman last year. In the first meet this year he ran 26:05 and he continues to get better.
He said he has been helped this season by the presence of Ian Kibet, a freshman recruit from Eldama Ravine, Kenya.
The two have developed a running rivalry as well as a close friendship.
“I was very excited to have him on the team because I’ve never really had a teammate like that from another country …’’ Wright said. “That gave me a lot of motivation this year. I think it has helped tremendously.
“I love his attitude and the way he thinks about running. It’s a lot different than how we do over here. Having him on the team is probably one of the coolest things, running with him and competing with him.’’
Wright said Kibet brings a new approach because in Kenya running is the major sport that captures everyone’s attention, much like football does in this country.
“They just have a different approach to it,’’ he said. “It’s hard to explain. He’s just very passionate about it.’’
The competition has pushed Wright to get better. In the first meet of the fall, Kibet beat him to the finish line by 27 seconds. The next time out it was nine seconds. In the third meet, Missouri Western’s own Griffon Open, Kibet placed second with Wright coming in third, only four seconds behind him.
Kibet has been bothered by leg problems lately because he’s not accustomed to running on paved surfaces. In last week’s conference meet, Wright beat him to the finish line by 50 seconds.
In the meantime, Wright has helped Kibet deal with the culture shock he’s encountered with life in the United States.
“He’s adjusting and he’s enjoying it,’’ Wright said. “I’ve been able to help him through things and we’ve both been pretty close this year.’’
Like most distance runners, Wright also is a member of the Missouri Western track team in the spring and has found a new love there.
Last spring he began running the steeplechase, a 3k race that also involves hurdles and water hazards.
It’s not something that Iowa high school kids are exposed to, but Wright took to it quickly.
“The first meet I ran pretty well. Second meet I ran even faster. Third meet I ran even better,’’ he said. “I honestly fell in love with the race. It’s the reason I’m still running today because I fell in love with that particular event. It’s a lot of fun and I really love it. I’m really excited for this spring.’’
Wright ended up finishing seventh in the steeplechase as a freshman in the MIAA meet and he expects to do much better this spring.
“I’m looking to qualify for nationals this year,’’ he said. “It’s very doable.’’
He isn’t as sure about his chances of qualifying for the nationals in cross country when he takes his shot this Saturday.
“It would be great but I’m still a sophomore so I’m basically against guys who’ve been doing this for five years,’’ he said.
He said his primary objective is to improve on his best time.
“I’m not there yet so I’m just looking to better myself with each race and each practice,’’ he added. “Hopefully, within the next year I can really be up to competing with those guys at nationals.’’