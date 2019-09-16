Isabella Blackman has always been into adventure trips.
Pretty much every summer she has taken on something new in the great outdoors, whether it is hiking through some sort of forested region or canoeing the boundary waters of Canada.
This fall has brought a whole new adventure for the former Bettendorf High School athlete. As a co-captain for the University of Iowa women’s soccer team, Blackman is helping to bring the Hawkeyes out of the wilderness.
Iowa is 8-0 following a victory over Notre Dame on Sunday and has its highest national ranking ever.
The Hawkeyes, who open Big Ten play Friday at Indiana, are No. 21 in the TopDrawerSoccer.com poll that was released Monday. They hadn't been ranked at all since early in the 2014 season.
Although Iowa was only 25-26-5 in her first three seasons, Blackman said she knew this kind of breakout season was possible.
The Hawkeyes are among the most experienced teams in the entire country with 12 seniors. They were undefeated in their spring season and did not lose on a 10-day tour of Germany, Sweden and Denmark in May.
“Hannah (Drkulec), the other captain, and I have been talking that if there is any year, this is when we’re going to make it happen,’’ Blackman said. “I think the rest of the team knows that as well. We’ve got such great chemistry. Everybody wants to win. We’re putting it all out there.’’
Blackman said a major turning point came in the fifth game of the season when the Hawkeyes went on the road and gutted out a 1-0 victory over 14th-ranked North Carolina State.
“The first four games that we had we came out with the win and we dominated possession, but there still were times when we didn’t have our defensive identity that we had in the spring,’’ said Blackman, one of six Iowa players to go the full 90 minutes against N.C. State.
“It was kind of like N.C. State was our chance to regain that identity and we sure did. We dominated that game. They just looked really tired and we just really got out identity back.’’
The Hawkeyes took another big step Sunday when they claimed a 3-2 win over a Notre Dame team that also had been undefeated and which had allowed only one goal all season.
Blackman said she thinks the big difference over the previous three years, when Iowa wallowed around the .500 mark and went 10-19-4 in Big Ten play, is the unity that this current team has.
“My freshman year we weren’t very unified as a team,’’ she said. “Every single class was very segregated. The freshmen didn’t really talk to the seniors. There wasn’t much leadership.’’
That has gradually changed with each passing year.
“Now the communication is much better and we’re all playing as if every game is our last,’’ she said.
Blackman’s own game has progressed along with that of the team. Although the 5-foot-6 midfielder started 16 of 18 games as a freshman, she looks back now and said she played like “a chicken with my head cut off.’’
Every part of her game, including communication, leadership and skills, has been elevated since then. She started 18 games as a sophomore and 16 last season, playing 1,408 minutes.
She always has led by example, even as a freshman, trying to be the hardest worker and the most physically fit player on the team. She now has embraced the role of being one of the vocal leaders, too.
“There are some things that I’ve always had as a core value that I’ve brought to Iowa,’’ she said. “But then being a captain you have to worry about everyone and not just worry about yourself. That’s something I’ve really had to adapt to.’’
Blackman comes from good bloodlines. She is a fourth-generation college athlete. Her grandfather, John Blackman, and great grandfather, Ken Blackman, both played baseball at Iowa and her father, Add Blackman, played soccer at DePaul.
Isabella, who has been named academic All-Big Ten each of the past two years and was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar last year, will graduate with a degree in finance with a certificate in environmental sustainability.
Ultimately, she would like to work for a non-profit organization, possibly one involved with the environment.
“It would be great just to be able to combine my passion for the environment and my love of numbers,’’ she said.
Before getting into a job, however, she’d love to tackle one more big adventure, possibly a 1,000-mile hiking trip in the Pacific Northwest.
“The adventure of it and the challenge of it is just so much fun,’’ she said.
Of course, she first needs to complete her current adventure, helping the Hawkeyes do things no other Iowa soccer team has done before.
Iowa never has finished higher than third in the Big Ten and that was 20 years ago, in the program’s third year of existence. Its only NCAA tournament appearance came in 2013, when it set a school record with 15 victories.
“We’re off to an awesome start,’’ Blackman said. “It hasn’t been like this in my four years here. It’s absolutely amazing to be starting off senior year like this.’’