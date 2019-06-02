More than a week after clutching the national championship trophy, the magnitude of the moment still hasn’t fully registered for Matt Jones.
He has been showered with handshakes, hugs and high-fives from people around campus. He has received congratulatory phone calls, emails and text messages, even one from a high school baseball coach he played for almost 20 years.
Jones, a graduate of Davenport Assumption, coached the Loras College women’s track and field program to its first NCAA Division III national championship on May 25 in Geneva, Ohio.
“It still seems a little surreal,” Jones said. “I can’t stop smiling about it.”
Jones had an opportunity last Thursday night to watch a video replay of the meet. He relived Gabrielle Noland claiming national titles in the 100 and 200. He saw his 400 relay, which included Davenport Central graduate Bella Solis, piece together its best performance of the season for a national crown.
“It still gave me goosebumps,” he said. “It was an incredible feeling.”
National championships aren’t a frequent occurrence for Division I, II or III programs in Iowa. It was the first for Loras, a Catholic college in Dubuque, in any sport.
Jones, who will turn 37 in July, was selected as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Coach of the Year last week.
It has been quite a ride to reach this point, one that has required patience.
After playing three sports at Assumption, Jones was a team captain and two-time All-American in track and field at Loras.
He has never left Dubuque.
Loras, with an enrollment of about 1,600 students, is among the top legacy schools in the country along with Notre Dame, Baylor, Harvard and Princeton. The Duhawks have more than 30 alumni coaching or working in their athletic department.
“When I got here in 2001, I didn’t expect to still be here in 2019,” Jones admitted, “but it is the people. The community is just different than anything else I’ve been a part of.
"It is very similar to what the experience is like for a lot of people that went through Assumption, a tight-knit group where there is a strong relationship between the alumni and the current and past athletes.”
Still, coaching was not the initial plan.
Working toward his master’s degree, Jones was a store manager at Hibbett Sporting Goods in Dubuque.
“After spending a couple years in retail through the holidays, I realized it wasn’t what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Jones said.
With no coaching experience, Jones went in and talked to former Loras track and field head coach Bob Schultz about helping out.
It started as a part-time gig with minimal pay.
Jones was living with a couple friends. After he left Hibbetts, one of his college roommates helped run a satellite and cell phone company. Jones sold cell phones to supplement his income.
"I don't miss that one bit," he said.
His coaching duties continued to expand. By his fifth season as an assistant, he became heavily involved in recruiting.
"Quite frankly, we weren't very good at the start of 2010," Jones said. "We got a couple kids in who started to buy into what we were trying to do. That kind of allowed us to move up to the next tier of an athlete we could recruit."
Jones served as Schultz's assistant for seven seasons.
Then about seven years ago, the college decided to have a separate head coach for its cross country and track programs.
Schultz remained in the cross country position. Jones took over track.
"I owe coach Schultz a lot of gratitude," Jones said, "and the athletic department of going in this direction. With recruiting and everything, it is very overwhelming to be the head coach of both sports.
"It definitely has helped our program go in the right direction."
Under Jones' watch, it has been about athlete development.
Solis is a poster child for that.
She ran 65.38 in the 400 hurdles at the state meet her senior season. She went sub-60 in her runner-up performance at nationals, the fifth fastest time in Division III history.
"To drop that amount of time is incredible," Jones said. "She dedicated herself in every way possible to the sport. She transformed herself into a very fit individual and continued to get better.
"Her name is all over our record books here. I couldn't be more proud of what she's done, and it has been an unbelievable ride with her."
Loras scored only four points at outdoor nationals in 2018, all from Solis in the 400 hurdles.
A healthy roster and the ascension of Kassie Rosenbum in the distance events made Loras a championship threat.
The Duhawks were in the top eight at the indoor national championship for men and women this past winter.
Its women tallied 53 points at the May 23-25 outdoor meet.
"It came together for us this year," Jones said.
Jones has received an outpouring of support from those closest to him and some he hasn't crossed paths with since high school.
Former Assumption pitching coach Andy Campbell sent Jones a note after reading about it on the Knights' social media feed.
"I haven't seen him in years, maybe not since high school," Jones said. "That was a really cool email."
At some point, Jones understands the celebration will subside and the script flips to next season.
"We're going to have a little bit of a target on our back next year, but that's OK," he said. "If we want to continue to feel the feeling we had here, we've got to work for it again."
It begs the question: With Loras' success, would Jones entertain an offer to leave for a bigger program?
"I love Loras and am happy where I'm at," he said.
But ...
"There is some interest as far as coaching a world class-type athlete," he admitted. "I work with 57- and 58-second (women) quarter-milers. What would it be like if I were able to get a 53- or 54-second quarter-miler, develop them and possibly get them to an Olympic Trial?"
Still, Jones didn't rule out the possibility of Loras being his first and only head coaching job.
He and his wife, Lisa, have a 16-month-old son, Elijah.
"Dubuque is a great city, and it is really cool to work at your alma mater," he said. "You're connected with so many different people, and I'm still close enough to my hometown where I can swing down for a day.
"This is a special place for us."