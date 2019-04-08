Early-season challenges are now paying dividends for Nicole Timmons and the Drake softball team.
Tested by a schedule which included nine games in a three-week span against top-25 teams, the Bulldogs carry a 10-game win streak into today’s Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader against Northern Iowa.
The work by the league-leading Bulldogs includes a pair of recent outings where opponents have found the sophomore pitcher from Davenport Assumption to be unhittable.
Timmons recorded the first no-hitter of her collegiate career last week in an 8-0 win against Indiana State. She followed that up by teaming with senior Nicole Newman in a combined 10-0 no-hit victory at Valparaiso over the weekend.
“A no-hitter is cool and certainly something you work toward and (the Indiana State no-hitter) was certainly an exciting day, but one of things I liked the best about it was when it was over, I knew I could have pitched a better game,’’ Timmons said. “It wasn’t my best of the season.’’
As Drake has built its 24-13 record, including a 10-1 start in conference play, Timmons finds herself gaining a broader understanding of that while working to help the Bulldogs return to NCAA play.
Timmons posted a 14-4 record with a 1.85 ERA for Drake a year ago as a freshman, but continues to evolve as a pitcher after earning all-state honors twice during her prep career at Assumption.
“The hitters at this level are so good it forces you become a better pitcher if you want to have success,’’ she said.
“In high school, honestly, I didn’t have to worry that much about hitting my spots if I put a good spin on the ball. Here, I have to hit my spots inside and out and maintain good spin with every pitch I throw.’’
Timmons said hitting those spots proved to be a challenge at times last season.
“I was kind of effectively wild, I guess you could say, making my catcher work a little more than she needed to,’’ she said. “It worked, but I knew I had some work to do and inside and out, I feel like I’m doing a better job with it this season.’’
In her work with Bulldogs pitching coach Tina DeAngelo, Timmons has continued to focus on the development of her game from both a technical standpoint and a mental one, working to gain an edge before she throws a pitch.
“The biggest thing that I’ve learned in the past year is how big of a factor confidence is,’’ Timmons said. “I understand now that success starts with having the confidence to succeed. That has to be there when you walk out to the circle at the start of a game.’’
Timmons has a 10-7 record and a 2.95 ERA this spring, striking out 98 batters in 109.2 innings of work.
Four of those losses came as Drake traveled to tournaments at Auburn, Arkansas, Arizona and Oklahoma, facing rated competition at each stop.
“The experience we gained there, facing some of the best teams in the country and finding ourselves in a lot of close games, one-run, two-run games with those teams, it’s making us a better team now,’’ Timmons said.
“Our schedule has been rated as one of the toughest in the country, but it has given us a chance to see that we’re right there. It’s letting us know we can compete with that level of competition and when we get back to the NCAA tournament, that is only going to benefit us.’’
Timmons continues to share the pitching workload with Newman. She believes they complement each other with styles that keep hitters on edge.
“We’re similar in that we throw a lot of rise balls that go up in the zone, but we’re attacking hitters at different speeds and hitting our spots well to keep people off balance,’’ Timmons said. “When we have a doubleheader, she’ll typically work one game and I’ll work the other and it plays off of each other pretty well.’’
Timmons, a health science major, counts on that to continue as the Bulldogs work through the remainder of their schedule.
One the reasons coach Rich Calvert challenged his team with a tough early schedule was to prepare the Bulldogs for the tests it will face as it works through the Missouri Valley schedule and into the postseason.
“The level of competition in the Valley is good, maybe better than I anticipated coming in, and the schedule we’ve played has helped get us ready for what we’re seeing every week now and what we’ll see down the road,’’ Timmons said.
“The expectations are pretty high and the work we put in every day helps us meet them. I’m like everybody else on the team. I want to be at my best when the games matter most and getting there starts in practice.’’