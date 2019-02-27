Will Carius rewrote the record book and collected all sorts of accolades during his first season in a Monmouth College basketball uniform.
But, that’s not what made his recently completed junior season special.
The way he was accepted by new teammates and the chance to spend his junior season closer to home allowed the Scots’ 6-foot-7 forward from Pleasant Valley to make a smooth transition after playing his first two seasons of college basketball at Northern Michigan.
"It’s been everything I could have hoped for," Carius said. "The guys on the team and the coaches welcomed me into the program, were so accepting of me coming in as a junior."
It was a move Carius wanted to make, realizing more than ever the importance of family and friends.
"Over the course of the past year, I had a couple of family members pass away, and it really hit home, realizing that being in Michigan that I hadn’t been able to spend the time with them that I wanted to," Carius said. "I needed to be closer to family, and this provided me with an opportunity to do that and continue to compete."
Carius did more than compete in his first season at Monmouth.
He thrived.
Carius was named last week as both the player of the year and the newcomer of the year in the Midwest Conference.
A first-team all-conference choice, he became the Scots’ single-season scoring leader during the final game of Monmouth’s 13-13 season, scoring 29 points Friday in a 73-72 loss to St. Norbert in the Midwest Conference semifinals.
Carius finished the season with 664 points, six more than Lance Castle scored when he established the previous record during the 1994-95 season.
The milestone means a lot to Carius because of what it took for it happen.
"I’ll remember it because of what we did together as a team to get to the tournament. We had lost three straight games with about a month left in our season, so it put us in a position where we needed to win to get to the conference tourney," he said.
"That put us in playoff mode for a couple of weeks, and we won four straight games to make it happen. We played together and earned our way there. To set a single-season record like that, it’s meaningful because of how it helped us accomplish our goal of getting to the tourney."
Carius led the Midwest Conference in scoring and rebounding, averaging 25.5 points and 11 rebounds per game. He also finished third in the league with 31 blocked shots.
"I really didn’t know what to expect coming into the season and coming to a D-III program from the D-II level. I came in feeling like I definitely had something to prove," Carius said.
"What I’ve found is that there are good players here, just like there are at Northern Michigan. Guys compete and can play the game. You have to be ready to do the same."
In transferring to Monmouth, Carius joined a program his father Brant played for during the 1980s.
The move allowed Carius’ father and family members to watch some things happen that even amazed the junior.
Carius earned national Division III player of the week honors from the United States Basketball Writers Association after he scored 62 points in a 116-88 victory over Grinnell in league play on Jan. 2.
The school-record point total came as Carius connected on 24-of-26 shots from the floor, an effort that included hitting all 24 shots he attempted from inside the 3-point arc.
"It was a crazy game, the first time I had ever played against a system like that. It was such a fast-paced game. I really had no idea while it was going how many points I had," Carius said.
"They pretty much left me open, and my teammates kept feeding me the ball. I knew I was hitting some shots, and I knew we were winning. That was the only thing I was focused on, winning the game."
The attention Carius received caught him a bit by surprise.
"I heard from a lot of people after the game," he said. "It was a cool experience to be a part of and something I’ll definitely never forget."
When the teams played at Grinnell in Feb. 2, Carius drew a little more defensive attention but found another way to impact the game beyond the 24 points he contributed in a 107-94 setback.
He matched a school record by pulling down 25 rebounds.
"They weren’t going to let me go off for 60 again. That was pretty apparent from the start," Carius said. "They made a few defensive adjustments that didn’t allow me to shoot as well. So, I went to work on the glass and tried to contribute in a positive manner that way."
It was all part of an experience that positions Carius and a young Scots team well for the future.
"We left some goals out there. We didn’t win the conference tourney, so we have some motivation heading into the offseason," Carius said. "We also can build on the success we had and teamwork it took to get us to the conference tourney."
That will carry Carius into the offseason where the business major will continue to work to grow his game.
He sees room for growth in his range and ball-handling skills, offseason objectives designed to help make both Carius and the Scots better.
"This was a building year for me and our team and I’m looking forward to seeing where it can lead next season," he said. "I’ve gained a lot of confidence here this year, and I’m excited about the future."