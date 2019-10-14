Coming out of United Township High School, Ryleigh O’Brien had her choice of what sport she could play at the college level.
She had been an All-Metro selection in soccer, basketball and volleyball, had won 11 varsity letters and was so exceptional in each of the sports that she won the Don Morris Award as the top female athlete in the Western Big Six.
She finally decided she couldn’t limit herself to just one sport at the college level. She has taken on the unusual and arduous task of playing both basketball and soccer at NCAA Division III Loras College in Dubuque.
But there’s no question which sport is her best.
As a sophomore on the Loras soccer team, O’Brien has emerged as one of the top offensive threats in the American Rivers Conference.
“Ryleigh has done a great job adapting to the college game,’’ Loras coach Matt Pucci said. “In her first season, she scored some big goals for us including both the game-winners in the conference semifinals and finals to send us to the NCAA tournament.
“This season she took a little longer to find her stride than she might have wanted, but once she did she has been on a roll and leading our attack.’’
O’Brien has seven goals and four assists through 13 games this season with six of those goals coming in the Duhawks’ current five-game winning streak. She recently registered a hat trick against Wisconsin-Platteville, prompting her to be honored as the ARC female athlete of the week for all sports.
O’Brien scored nine goals as a freshman last season but never started a game for the 17-4 Duhawks, almost always being the first player off the bench. She said it just took her some time this season to adjust to being a starter.
“I think it was me just learning to step into my new role early in the season,’’ she said. “But now I’m a lot more adjusted.’’
Loras began this season with five straight wins but then hit a rough patch in mid-September, losing a pair of games on a trip to Minnesota and suffering a 3-0 home loss to ninth-ranked Wheaton, the team that knocked the Duhawks out of the NCAA tournament last year.
They haven’t lost since. That three-game losing streak is a distant memory.
“We’ve definitely picked it up now that we’re into our conference so I think everyone is really readjusted and refocused since our last loss,’’ O’Brien said. “I feel like everything has come together since then.’’
She said she thinks another NCAA berth is a distinct possibility for a team that includes five players from the Quad-Cities.
“Honestly, I think we can do anything,’’ she said. “Anything is possible with this team.’’
When the season does come to a close, O’Brien’s teammates will be able to kick back and relax.
Not her. She’ll shift right into basketball mode as one of the few athletes at any college on any level to play multiple sports.
“There’s maybe one or two other kids that do it here,’’ said O’Brien, who is majoring in business administration and also finds time to volunteer with the Dubuque area Humane Society. “It’s different but the coaches are willing to work with me and I really appreciate that. I enjoy both sports still.’’
Last year, she didn’t join the Loras basketball team until December but got into nine games, averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds. She said the transition really wasn’t that tough.
“It’s an adjustment more of playing style really,’’ O’Brien said. “I came in very fit out of soccer into basketball so I don’t have to worry about fitness while I’m getting my touch back.’’