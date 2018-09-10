When the football coaches at Truman State University need offensive linemen, they have a pretty good idea where to look.
They’ve already established a pretty good pipeline into one of the most storied high school programs in western Illinois. They know all about Geneseo.
Both of the Bulldogs’ starting offensive tackles this season are former Maple Leafs. Fifth-year senior Nicholas Verbeck is the starting right tackle. Jacob VanDoren, a third-year sophomore, is the left tackle.
“It’s definitely good to have another guy down here that knows what the expectation is and kind of the hard work background that we have,’’ Verbeck said. “The program really likes guys like that and we do a great job at Geneseo of producing guys like that.’’
Dan Hernandez just became the offensive line coach at Truman State within the past year but he already has seen what Verbeck and VanDoren are about.
“They both have done a great job this off-season positioning themselves to have a breakout 2018 season,’’ Hernandez said. “Both of them are high character individuals and are well respected among their teammates. It is a joy coaching them.’’
Truman State has gotten off to a rough start this season, losing its first two games to Michigan Tech (20-10) and a powerhouse Morningside team (35-17), but both Geneseo alums are hopeful that the Bulldogs can be a major force in the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference.
“I’m optimistic about what our offense potentially can do …’’ VanDoren said. “We’re working now on just fixing all the little mistakes.’’
“I think with the athletes we have behind us and our quarterback and our stable of running backs, we have more than enough to make a good push,’’ Verbeck added.
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Verbeck first became interested in Truman State because Larry Johnson Sr., a former Geneseo head coach and the father of current head coach Larry Johnson Jr., was an alumnus of the Kirksville, Missouri, school.
It took just one visit for Verbeck to become sold.
“I just kind of fell in love with the guys and how they went about their business and everything,’’ he said. “It just seemed like a good fit for me. I didn’t want to go somewhere absolutely huge and Truman was just the right size. I’ve loved it ever since.’’
Verbeck redshirted as a freshman in 2014 and got into only three games in 2015, but he became a starter in 2016 and has not missed a game since.
He started every game at left guard that year and earned second-team All-GLVC honors. He began last season as the starting center before eventually moving out to right tackle.
He has played all five offensive line positions at one time or another during his time at Truman and even has played a little tight end in goal-line situations.
“Verb plays everywhere …’’ VanDoren said. “He’s kind of our utility man on the offensive line.’’
Verbeck had not yet become a starter at Truman when VanDoren began looking at colleges in 2015. The two players played alongside one another on the Geneseo team that made it to the state championship game in 2013 — Verbeck was a senior tackle and VanDoren a sophomore tight end — and VanDoren looked up to his older teammate.
“He’s somebody that knows what he’s doing,’’ VanDoren said. “He comes out every day and he’s just a lunch pail kind of guy.’’
Verbeck was VanDoren’s host when he made his official visit to Truman.
“He saw that we were trying to build the same kind of tradition we had at Geneseo with the winning mentality and expectations,’’ Verbeck said. “I think it was good to get him down here because he’s really helped us out.’’
The 6-3, 270-pound VanDoren also redshirted as a freshman, then became the starting right tackle last season. His season ended very quickly with a knee injury in the third quarter of the opening game.
“I had to wait a couple of months to have surgery because of all the swelling but then I got that taken care of and I rehabbed pretty hard,’’ VanDoren said.
While Verbeck can see the end of his football career coming in a few months, the senior thinks VanDoren is going to do big things at Truman in seasons to come.
“He came back this year, took the whole off-season to recover, and got his strength back, had a heckuva camp and he’s got a lot of time to play and he’s a great athlete,’’ Verbeck said. “He’s got a very bright future here for the next couple of years.’’
As for Verbeck, he will complete his bachelors degree in communication disorders in December, then go into a two-year masters program in speech pathology. Following a nine-month fellowship, he will take the exam to become a certified speech pathologist.
He doesn’t expect to play any more football beyond this fall although he said he wouldn’t automatically reject an opportunity to do so.
“If I got the chance I wouldn’t say no, but I know my brain is what got me here to Truman and it’s my brain that’s going to make me a lot more money throughout my life and be able to help a lot more people along the way,’’ he said. “That’s what’s most important for me.’’