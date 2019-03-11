In athletics and life, Will Daniels enjoys a perfect balance.
The Central College junior from Geneseo won his second straight NCAA Division III championship in the heptathlon Saturday, capping a record-setting indoor season with a solid performance in Boston.
Daniels positioned himself to successfully defend the title he won a year ago with a strong start on Friday, topping the field in the shot put, high jump and 60-yard dash in addition to finishing third in the long jump.
That allowed him to open a lead which he maintained after Saturday’s competition in the 60 hurdles, the pole vault and the 1,000.
“The four events on Friday are my traditional strengths and being able to put together the type of start I wanted and open a lead, it takes some of the pressure off on Saturday,’’ Daniels said. “The objective is to still do well, but it’s far less stressful.’’
Still, the feeling was somewhat different this season as Daniels worked to repeat.
“Last year, I was more of the underdog with it being my first time at nationals. This time, I expected to perform well. In multi events, not every event is ever go to go perfectly, but you have to be able to deal with whatever happens and move on to the next one,’’ Daniels said.
“Because I was fortunate enough to win last year, I know people were going to be doing what they could to win, but that motivates me as well. To go to Boston and do well, to be on top that podium and have (Central multi-events coach Jim) Fuller presenting me with my award, that’s a pretty special feeling.’’
The challenges all multi-event competitors face center on finding success in multiple disciplines, from strength in the shot put to speed on the track and agility in the jumps.
Daniels works to create that same type of synergy away from athletics.
In the classroom, he’s a biology major taking a pre-med curriculum that will have Daniels taking the Medical College Admissions Test this summer.
He can also be found behind the keyboard.
Daniels has played the piano since second grade and once or twice each week, he enjoys the quiet of an on-campus rehearsal studio where he sits and makes music.
“Right now, that’s my escape,’’ Daniels said. “With a rigorous academic schedule and with the time it takes to perform at a high level in track and field, it’s good to get away. It’s pure enjoyment.’’
He took a couple of classes in that area during his freshman year at Central, performing some classical numbers at an on-campus recital, but found performing to be more stressful than his athletic endeavors.
The ability to blend all of those disciplines is not unlike what Daniels works to do as a multi-events competitor for the Dutch, making it all work while moving from one to the next.
His energies during the indoor season centered on improved performances in the hurdles and pole vault, two areas he had targeted for potential growth.
He finished fifth in the hurdles and ninth in the pole vault on Saturday.
“It didn’t show Saturday, but throughout the season I was able to make the kind of improvement I was looking for,’’ said Daniels, who was named last week by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as its Central Region men’s field event athlete for the second year in a row.
The improvement he has seen in the pole vault and hurdles allowed him to set an all-time NCAA Division III record in the heptathlon when he recorded a score of 5,441 at the Wartburg Select meet in early February.
“Establishing the Division III record was something that I knew I had a chance to do and it was something I wanted to get done before nationals if I could,’’ Daniels said. “I had a great first day and had (personal records) in the 60 hurdles and 1,000 that gave me a chance. It’s a great record to have, but one I’m working to improve on every day.’’
At the NCAA finals, Daniels finished with a score of 5,418 to finish 179 points in front of runner-up Cody Faust of Wisconsin-Platteville. Conference rival Ryan Rogers of Loras took fourth.
“There are a lot of good competitors in this area. In multi-events, we’re in it together,’’ Daniels said. “We motivate each other.’’
Daniels now turns his attention to decathlon competition outdoors, where the discus and running the 400 and 1,500 join longer sprints and hurdles tests with every competition.
A third-place finisher in the decathlon at last year’s NCAA Division III meet, Daniels will focus on improved endurance as Central prepares for the start of its outdoor track and field season later this month.
“It’s about challenging myself to be the best I can be,’’ Daniels said. “There is always room for to get better and that’s what I enjoy about athletics in general and about multi-events in particular. It’s a great challenge to be at your best in a lot of areas.’’
It’s about finding that perfect balance.