Will Hasken and Nick Wall grew up only two houses apart in Miles, Iowa, just across the street from the town’s elementary school and high school.
As little kids, they walked to school together every day and were pretty much inseparable. Wall said they have been “best friends since probably first grade.
“We were always at each other’s house,’’ he said. “If we weren’t home, our parents always knew we were at the other kid’s house.’’
Wall and Hasken couldn’t have imagined then that a decade later, they still would be together as key components for one of the best NCAA Division III football teams in the country.
But that’s exactly how it has turned out. Wall is a starting wide receiver and Hasken a starting cornerback for Wartburg, which is 7-0, ranked No. 9 in the country and seemingly headed for another berth in the D-III playoffs.
“It’s pretty crazy the way it has turned out,’’ Wall said.
Wall and Hasken both starred at Northeast High School in Goose Lake after that high school across the street in their hometown (East Central) closed its doors in 2011.
They share one other commonality: Each had to wait until their final season at Wartburg to really show what they can do on the playing field.
Wall has caught 35 passes this season for 383 yards and four touchdowns while Hasken has made 19 tackles, collected two interceptions and scored a touchdown on a blocked punt against Nebraska Wesleyan.
In Hasken’s case, the delay in getting his chance was mostly because he kept changing positions.
“It was a little bit crazy for awhile,’’ he said. “I never knew what the heck exactly my role would be.’’
He arrived as a quarterback and played a little bit as a freshman, completing five of six pass attempts in a game against Finlandia. But he was stuck behind former North Scott star Matt Sacia, who was a two-time conference player of the year.
So, as a sophomore, Hasken moved to wide receiver.
“That was kind of nice because I already knew the offense. I had to learn the entire offense as a quarterback,’’ he said.
He began to get some serious playing time as a junior last fall, catching 16 passes for 218 yards, but Wartburg kept losing defensive backs to injuries.
“We were out of DBs so they asked me to come over there to that side of the ball and help,’’ Hasken said. “I ended up finishing the last five games of the year playing both sides of the ball. That was a challenge in itself.’’
But Hasken also admitted the frequent change in roles was fun.
“I told them ‘I just want to help the team win,’’’ he said. “I trust the coaches totally. They know so much about how the team can fit together and stuff, and the best ways to make the team successful. So I trusted them the whole way. I knew it was going to turn out OK. I just put my head down and kept listening to them.’’
This season he has become a full-time cornerback and has found he actually loves playing defense.
“It’s still football but it’s a little bit different type of football,’’ Hasken said. “I didn’t even really play defense in high school. But after learning how to tackle somebody, it was just about learning schemes and trying to do your job every play.’’
Wall also had to wait until this season to have a major impact but for different reasons.
He has always been a wide receiver. He was a year ahead of Hasken at Northeast but was his buddy’s favorite receiver there, setting school records for receptions and yards in a career.
He played in two games as a freshman at Wartburg, then caught 11 passes for 123 yards as a sophomore and got off to a solid start as a junior before breaking a finger on his left hand and missing the rest of the season.
He was slated to be the team’s No. 1 receiver as a senior last fall, but he broke the pinkie finger on his right hand in the first week of training camp. There also was damage to a tendon, which required surgery. It put him out of action for the entire season.
“It was sad that something that small kept me out for the whole year,’’ he said.
It also presented some challenges in his everyday life.
“It was tough in class because I was in a cast for around a month,’’ Wall said. “I couldn’t really write with my right hand so I had to try to use my left hand so that was kind of interesting.’’
He was granted a redshirt year, which enabled him to come back and play this season as a fifth-year senior.
He finally has been able to make big contributions, especially lately. He has caught seven or more passes in three of the past four games, including an 8-reception, 131-yard, two-touchdown effort against Nebraska Wesleyan.
Meanwhile, the Knights, who have 21 Quad-Cities athletes on the roster, have been rolling. They are outscoring opponents by an average of 32 points per game with the closest contest being a 29-15 win over Simpson a week ago Saturday.
They had a bye this past Saturday and will finish up with games against Coe, Central and Loras.
“I definitely think we’ll finish out undefeated and then it just kind of depends on who we start out playing in that first round (of the Division III playoffs),’’ Wall said. “If we get someone we can beat, then we’ll get that train rolling and just keep rolling through the playoffs.’’
He said he thinks this team has a chance to be as good as the Sacia-led 2017 Wartburg team that advanced to the final eight of the playoffs.
Hasken said he thinks the Knights have yet to really hit their stride.
“I still think that there’s a lot of room for improvement out of our group,’’ he said. “It’s going to be pretty scary when we put together a full four quarters in a game all at once. We’ve been pretty fortunate to play well for most of the games and come away with wins this whole season. But I think when we’re able to put together a full game, we’ll be scary good.’’
Both Wall and Hasken have a good handle on what they want to do once this football season is over.
Wall will graduate in December and plans to embark on a career as a physical education teacher, possibly becoming a high school athletic director somewhere down the road.
Hasken has much more schooling ahead of him. A bio-chemistry major, he has been accepted into the University of Iowa medical school.
He already has spent some time around the medical profession, visiting emergency rooms and shadowing local orthopedic surgeon Abdullah Foad. Last summer he spent time at the University of Pennsylvania’s oncology center, describing it as “super interesting, one of the best experiences of my life.’’
He said he has yet to decide what sort of medicine he will practice.
“The door is pretty open to what I want to do,’’ he said.