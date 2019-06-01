One pitch at a time, Quad-City pitchers in minor-league baseball are making strides toward their career objectives.
For Moline’s Dakota Bacus and Matt Brill, the 2019 season has already been a year of upward movement and Rock Island Alleman alum Cody Sedlock of Sherrard may not be far behind.
Bacus and Brill are adjusting to competition at higher levels in the game – Bacus at Triple-A Fresno in the Nationals organization and Brill at Double-A Jackson in the Diamondbacks farm system – following early-season promotions.
Sedlock remains at high-A Frederick in the Orioles system but is putting up numbers that suggest he may be on the cusp of working his way to a higher level.
Patience and persistence remain the key to it all as they continue to chase major-league dreams.
Bacus is in midst of his eighth season in the minor leagues.
“Baseball has been such a big part of my life, and honestly, it’s hard to imagine it without being part of the game in some way,’’ he said. “There are challenges every day, but you learn to keep working and making the most of it. I have a huge support system back home and that does make a difference.’’
Brill, in his third professional season after being selected by Arizona in the 12th round of the 2017 draft out of Appalachian State, believes in that as well.
“You have to keep pushing forward, keeping trying to do something better today than you did yesterday,’’ Brill said. “There’s never a shortage of things to work on in this game.’’
But that work is a labor of love.
“One of the things I tell myself every day is that this is just a game and I make sure that I don’t forget that,’’ Brill said. “You can’t get caught up in the pressure of it. It’s still the same game I was playing when I was a little kid.’’
The stage has become bigger for both as they adjust to the challenges of competing at a higher level.
Bacus, a ninth-round draft selection of the Athletics in the 2012 draft out of Indiana State, spent the bulk of the past four seasons competing at the Double-A level.
He returned to Harrisburg for the start of the current season but was promoted after one week to the Pacific Coast League.
In 20 appearances since joining Fresno, he has gone 3-1 with one save and a 1.21 earned run average, striking out 25 batters and walking 13 in 29.2 innings of work for the Grizzlies.
The move was accompanied by a shift from late-night bus rides in Double-A to catching a 6 a.m. flight in Triple-A and increases in pay and benefits.
“I’m really enjoying it right now. There are a lot of things that go with it, and so far, it’s been awesome,’’ Bacus said.
On the mound, the challenges are multiplied as well.
“There aren’t just two or three all-star players in a lineup now. Here, the hitters have major-league talent. They’ve either been there or are on their way there, but you know, the bases are still 90 feet apart,’’ Bacus said.
Triple-A pitchers are using major-league baseballs this season. Traditionally, the ball travels a bit further, especially compared to the air Bacus had been dealing with in the Eastern League.
“It seems like every hitter I’m facing has 20-plus homers and 60 RBI already and it’s still early in the season,’’ Bacus said. “The ball flies in this league, but you can’t get caught up in that. You just have to keep pitching.’’
Brill, who was promoted by the Diamondbacks on May 9, can relate.
Pitching for Kane County in the Midwest League a year ago at this time, the Coal Valley native was promoted to the Southern League after a 2-0 start with a 1.59 ERA in 10 appearances this season for Visalia in the California League.
“In the South, it’s nowhere close to being as dry as it was in the Cal League so you find yourself dealing with sweat that wasn’t an issue out in Visalia,’’ Brill said.
He views the movement to different parts of the country as a good thing, a chance to experience the differences in climate that pitchers at the highest levels of the game also deal with on a regular basis.
In Jackson, Brill is now playing for the same manager he had in Kane County a year ago, Blake Lalli, and like Bacus he is adjusting to a different level of competition at the plate.
“There are more quality hitters at this level than there were at high-A. You don’t see as many first-pitch ambush guys here, so you have to fill up the zone with quality pitches.’’
Brill is off to an 0-1 start with three saves in as many attempts for the Generals through six appearances.
He’s competing at a level he hoped to reach at some point this season, and now works to build on what he has learned since arriving in Jackson.
“It becomes a matter of consistency, going out and putting together some good outings that will keep me moving forward,’’ Brill said. “I’m excited about where I’m at, but I also realize that it comes down to continuing to compete.’’
That’s where Sedlock finds himself nearly two months into his fourth professional season.
A first-round selection of the Orioles in 2016 following an all-Big Ten career at Illinois, the 6-foot-3 right hander is in his third season at Frederick in the Carolina League after Baltimore chose to have him bypass the low-A level and go straight to a high-A league.
Injuries impacted his season a year ago, but Sedlock has posted the best numbers of his career through eight starts. He is currently 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP, striking out 41 batters and walking 14 in 43.2 innings of work.
There has been consistency in his work, the same type of pitch-to-pitch and game-to-game performance that has helped Brill and Bacus thrive during the first half of the season.
“Everything is working the way it is supposed to be working, and that’s a good feeling,’’ Bacus said. “I’ve felt the last couple of years that I’ve pitched well enough that I could have been here, but that’s not my call and I get that. I have a job, I’m healthy and I’m playing baseball, seeing where it will lead me and that’s not a bad thing.’’