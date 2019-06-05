Two rowers from the Quad-Cities are among members of a Central Oklahoma team which successfully defended its NCAA Division II national championship last weekend in Indianapolis.
Cameron Blunk, a sophomore from Pleasant Valley, and Allison Staley, a freshman from Bettendorf, helped the Bronchos collect 30 points on the final day of competition Sunday to repeat as NCAA champs.
Blunk was a member of Central Oklahoma’s Varsity 8 team, which won its preliminary round on Friday and took control early in Sunday’s championship race.
The Bronchos passed a boat from Florida Tech 1,000 meters into the race and never trailed again, opening a lead as large as 50 feet to earn the program’s third straight national title in Varsity 8 competition.
Podium finish: Elizabeth Sharis and Emily Delleman, members of the rowing team at Stanford, were part of a Varsity 8 team which earned a spot on the podium at the NCAA Division I women’s rowing finals last weekend in Indianapolis.
Sharis is a senior from Pleasant Valley and Delleman is a junior from Davenport Central. As with Blunk and Staley, the pair competed for the Y Quad-Cities rowing program in high school.
Both were part of a Varsity 8 boat for the Cardinal which finished second in a semifinal heat race at the Indianapolis Rowing Center Eagle Creek Park course before finishing fourth on Sunday in the Grand Finals.
All-tourney honors: Braden Mosley, a Tennessee Wesleyan outfielder from Moline, earned all-tournament honors after helping lead his team to the NAIA national championship.
The senior had a walk-off single in a 3-2 win over St. Thomas during the tournament, driving home the game’s first two runs with a single before connecting on a two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Tennessee Wesleyan, which finished 56-10, defeated St. Thomas again in the championship game last Saturday in Lewiston, Idaho. Mosley drove home the first run of the Bulldogs’ 6-2 title-game win with a first-inning single.
Strong start: Colton Johnson, an Illinois State junior from Kewanee, made his first start on the mound since April 17 on Monday as the Redbirds faced Louisville in an NCAA Division I regional baseball final.
The top arm out of the pen throughout much of the season for the Redbirds, the start was the fourth among 29 appearances for the left-hander.
Johnson worked a career high 7.1 innings and struck out a career-best eight batters while scattering six hits in a game Illinois State eventually lost 4-3.