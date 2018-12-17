Tyler Hall has turned potential into productivity throughout his college basketball career at Montana State.
The senior from Rock Island broke a nearly 60-year-old school career scoring record last week during a win over Washington State and takes the court tonight at Denver 132 points away from becoming the all-time scoring leader in the Big Sky Conference.
“At the time, I was more satisfied that we were able to get a good win over Washington State than anything, but thinking back on it, it is a special thing,’’ Hall said. “It’s something that does mean something to me.’’
Hall has scored 2,038 points during his career for the Bobcats, four more than Larry Chanay scored during his career from 1956-60.
He broke the record with a 3-point basket from the wing with 10 minutes left in the Dec. 9 game that was the 346th basket from behind the arc, a shot that also broke the Big Sky career record for 3-point baskets.
“I’ve put a lot of hard work into my game over the years and I’ve had a lot of good support coming out of Rock Island that has helped make it happen,’’ Hall said.
The 6-foot-5 wing has enjoyed sustained success throughout his career at Montana State, earning all-Big Sky honors the past two seasons.
Hall currently averages 19.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while leading the Bobcats in blocks and sharing the team lead in steals.
It’s the type of contribution Hall hoped to make at the collegiate level.
“So many guys when they’re being recruited get caught up in worrying about what name it says across the front of their jersey. I found a program where the coaches had confidence in me from the jump,’’ Hall said.
“I was fortunate to have a good supporting cast around me in the recruiting process who helped me find the right fit in a place that has given me a chance to have a great college experience and really grow as a player.’’
Hall was among players who announced last spring intentions to take part in the 2018 NBA draft, but kept the option of returning to Montana State open by not hiring an agent.
That allowed him to participate in workouts for a number of NBA teams.
That provided Hall with the chance to measure his game against NBA-level talent and gain feedback at every step of the process.
He ultimately withdrew his name from the draft pool and returned to Montana State to complete both his playing career and his undergraduate degree this year.
“I’m glad I went through it. It was an awesome thing that I learned a lot from. Being around the professional players and seeing their work ethic, how they go about it, it was a tremendous experience,’’ Hall said.
“I was able to go up against some great players and learn from that. It also gave me a chance to get some feedback from the scouts and from teams that is helping me now and will help me again next spring.’’
Hall believes the experience helped him grow as a leader.
He finds himself being more vocal on the court now, a byproduct of what he learned last spring.
“I’ve always been a pretty shy guy and one of the things I took from the NBA workouts was the need to be more vocal, to be more assertive and I feel like that is helping me lead our team now,’’ Hall said. “We have a lot of potential on our team now and I’m doing what I can to help everybody realize that.’’