Coming out of Clinton High School two years ago, Johnny Sullivan made a verbal commitment to play football at Grand View University in Des Moines.
He liked the program, liked the school, liked the idea of playing quarterback for one of the top NAIA teams in the country.
But then the University of Northern Iowa came forward with a scholarship offer and Sullivan just couldn’t pass up the chance to see what he could do at a higher level.
It didn’t work out.
Now, after a two-year detour through Cedar Falls, Sullivan has ended up at Grand View after all and is on his way to leading the Vikings to what he hopes will be another highly successful season.
In his first career start Saturday, he passed for 283 yards and five touchdowns and added another 47 yards rushing in a 42-20 road victory over Missouri Valley.
“After not playing football for a year-and-a-half or a couple of years, there was a certain amount of nerves but it all started coming back to me,’’ Sullivan said.
Following a high school career in which he passed for more than 5,000 yards and set a dozen school records, Sullivan redshirted at UNI in the fall of 2017 and then did not get into a game last fall. That’s when he realized maybe his original decision to attend Grand View was the right one.
“It’s definitely been fun after two years of not playing,’’ he said.
Sullivan played a little bit in the first two games this season, seeing action in a couple of special packages in relief of incumbent starter Ben Ferkin. Then, a week ago against Central Methodist, Sullivan came off the bench to rush for 105 yards and a touchdown and pass for another 114 yards and a score.
That was enough to earn him the start and he delivered in a big way.
“We’re pretty lucky to have Johnny here,’’ said Grand View assistant coach Derek Fulton, a former Davenport Assumption star who quarterbacked the Vikings to a national championship in 2013. “He’s been a great fit. He got here in the spring and just fit in right away. He came in and jelled with the guys and has been a leader since day one …
“He’s just a natural leader. He makes the other players around him better and that’s what you need from the quarterback spot. That’s probably Johnny’s best attribute right now.’’
That doesn’t mean Sullivan has permanently beaten out Ferkin for the starting job.
“I would say we’re competing every day in practice and that makes us better, too,’’ Sullivan said. “I wouldn’t say it’s locked or anything. It’s just whoever can get the job done.’’
Fulton said the coaching staff is just going “game by game’’ right now.
“Those guys know the situation,’’ he said. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to win football games and Johnny brings a little more of a running style. We’re kind of going with him right now because he’s hot. He’s just provided a spark for our offense that we needed.
“Johnny and Ben have worked well together and they both know the situation, that we’ll do whatever it takes to win. They’re both competitors and at the end of the day, they’re both winners.’’
In a way, it’s ironic that Sullivan has grabbed the upper hand because of his running ability. He first attracted attention as a 12-year-old with an online video in which he performed trick shots with his arm, firing passes blindfolded and hitting targets throwing from the roof of buildings. The video has attracted 430,000 views on YouTube over the past eight years.
He was just a scrawny little kid then. Now he’s a 6-foot-1, 210-pound tank.
“I was 175 pounds coming out of high school and then first semester and working into second semester at UNI, I got all the way up to 208 and I’ve been this big ever since,’’ Sullivan said.
“I wanted to gain weight because obviously 175 wasn’t going to cut it at that level.’’
Fulton first tried to recruit Sullivan out of high school when he was working as an assistant coach at NCAA Division II Missouri Western. He also remembered him as much more of a thrower than a runner.
“He was tiny back in high school, just kind of a thin kid but he could really spin the ball,’’ Fulton said. “I never went up there to meet Johnny but when I first met him when he was interested in coming here, I didn’t even recognize the kid. He definitely has filled out.’’
Sullivan said he’s not only bigger than he was in high school but he thinks he’s also faster.
“He’s a worker,’’ Fulton added. “The kid works extremely hard. He didn’t miss a workout this summer. He was here every day … He’s one of those kids that works at everything. He’s a gym rat. He’s always trying to make himself better. It’s definitely not by accident. He worked his butt off to get to where he’s at right now.’’
Sullivan admitted that Grand View is a little different than UNI but he said the time commitment from a football standpoint is about the same.
He said it helps that there are five other former Clinton players on the roster including three who were on the receiving end of many of the passes he threw in high school — Ty Wenzel, Theo Harris and Ty McGruder.
“I think it’s been a really smooth transition because I have some buddies that I played with at Clinton,’’ he said.
Grand View, which has 14 players from the Quad-Cities on its roster, is now 4-0 and ranked seventh in this week’s NAIA poll. It faces a big test Saturday when it hosts 12th-ranked Evangel, but Sullivan said he thinks the Vikings have a chance to do big things in the months to come.
“I think we can go a long way,’’ he said. “We just need to keep focusing on our job.’’