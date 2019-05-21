Bella Solis has never shied away from a challenge.
The Loras senior from Davenport Central is preparing for a challenge-filled experience this week at the NCAA Division III Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, competing in four events in the three-day meet which begins Thursday in Geneva, Ohio.
Solis is the top-seeded entry in the 400-meter hurdles and is part of a 1,600 relay that also enters the championships with the top seed time in the country.
She will also compete in the 100 hurdles and in the 400 relay for a Loras team currently ranked first in the country.
“We’re approaching this like we have every meet all season. The plan is to just go out and compete,’’ Solis said.
That plan has worked well for Solis and the Duhawks.
Solis is the only entry in the NCAA field who has broken the one-minute barrier in the 400 hurdles, posting a time of 59.88 seconds at the American Rivers Conference Championships earlier this month.
Her time is nine-tenths of a second better than the second-seeded entry and Solis has found a new approach in one of the sport’s most-challenging events to be beneficial.
“I’ve gone from counting steps between hurdles to focusing on sprinting between hurdles and it seems to have made a difference,’’ Solis said. “It’s a tough race, but the time I’ve spent time working on improving my foot speed and becoming more of a sprinter between those hurdles has helped me cut time.’’
She has experienced that as well in the 100 hurdles, where she broke the 15-second barrier during the conference meet with a time of 14.45 which ranks 17th heading into the NCAA meet.
“I’ve been able to do some things this spring that I never thought I would be able to do, get under 1 minute in the 400 (hurdles) and under 15 seconds in the 100 (hurdles), but I always tried to push myself and I’ve always liked the competitive aspect of it,’’ Solis said.
Loras coach Matt Jones said that has given Solis an opportunity to accomplish big things as her career has progressed.
“In the 400 hurdles, she’s running a race that isn’t for everybody but she has the make up to be good at it,’’ said Jones, a Davenport Assumption alum. “She has gotten better and better every year and what we’re seeing now is the result of a lot of hard work.’’
Solis has been running the 400 hurdles since high school.
“I was doing the 100 at the time and the coach said, ‘Let’s see how you do in the 400,’ and afterwards it was like, ‘Not bad, keep doing it’ so I kept doing it and now, I love it,’’ Solis said. “I love the challenge of it and being able to take on something other athletes can’t do as well. My mindset right now is that this is my race.’’
She will compete in the preliminaries in the 400 hurdles on Thursday, the same day Loras will attempt to advance to Saturday’s finals in the 400 and 1,600 relay events.
Her preliminary race in the 100 hurdles is scheduled for Friday.
Solis is part of a team that has high expectations entering the NCAA Championships.
Loras won its first NCAA team trophy in women’s track and field at the indoor finals earlier this year, placing fourth, and success has followed the Duhawks outdoors.
“We have some experienced girls and we have some newcomers who have fit right in and we’ve been able to do some good things,’’ Solis said. “We just want to keep that going.’’
Solis enjoys running a leg on of Loras’ relays, a sixth-seeded 400 relay and the top-seeded 1,600 relay which enters with a nation-best time of 3:46.35.
“The teamwork on those relays has been great, and that’s what it takes,’’ Solis said. “We don’t feel any great pressure right now. It’s about going out and competing the way we have, enjoying the opportunity and just letting things take care of themselves.’’
This week, that comes down to doing the little things well.
“It’s the handoffs, working on starts out of the blocks, those kinds of things that give you an edge and that is what we are working on now,’’ she said. “We want to make sure all of the little things are where they need to be so that big things can happen.’’