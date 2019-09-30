This is all you need to know about the way that Sophie VanSeveren plays volleyball.
She wears special knee pads that have been modified by trainers to have soft padding on the inside with hard plastic on the outside and reinforced with a special wrap for added support.
VanSeveren, a former multi-sport athlete at Davenport Assumption, plays the libero position for the Holy Cross volleyball team and takes great delight in hurling her body onto the floor in pursuit of the ball. It’s her passion and her trademark.
“I kind of had that digger dive mentality since I started …’’ VanSeveren said.
“It can definitely be painful at times but it’s rewarding because I like to think defense wins championships. That’s what my dad always told me when I was younger. I always wanted to be a person who won championships so defense was the way to go.’’
VanSeveren is well on her way breaking some school records at Holy Cross, a small NCAA Division I university in Worcester, Massachusetts.
About halfway through her junior season, she has recorded 1,073 digs, which is good for 10th on the school’s career list. She is well within reach of the career mark of 1,381, set by Emily Popp, her predecessor as the Crusaders’ libero.
As a freshman in 2017, VanSeveren averaged a school-record 5.71 digs per game, which ranked 12th in the country.
She added 301 digs as a sophomore and already has 224 in 16 matches this season. Her efforts haven’t necessarily translated into a great deal of team success so far, but VanSeveren thinks the Crusaders (3-13) are headed in the right direction after a 1-9 start.
“I really think our pre-conference schedule was just about sorting things out and figuring out how to work together and figuring out a lineup,’’ she said. “I think we’re really starting to put those pieces together and we’ve been playing well together recently. I think we’re heading in the right direction.’’
VanSeveren first became interested in Holy Cross through NCSA (Next College Student Athlete), a website that helps college recruiters connect with prospects.
The Holy Cross coaches watched video of her on the site, started talking to her, invited her to come east for a visit and eventually signed her.
VanSeveren has fallen in love with the 176-year-old school, which is the oldest Catholic university in New England and which regularly makes Princeton Review’s list of the most beautiful college campuses in the country.
She admitted there are some things she doesn’t love. The campus sits on the steep northern slope of Mount Saint James so it doesn’t lend itself to leisurely strolls.
“Very pretty but very difficult to walk up and down every single day,’’ VanSeveren said. “And the athletic complex is right on the top of it.’’
There also has been a certain amount of culture shock that comes with moving to a city 45 miles west of Boston and playing for a team that competes up and down the east coast.
“I’m really used to the Midwest hospitality,’’ Van Severen said. “So when I came here ... not really on campus but off campus and especially like in New York City and traveling the east coast, people are much more focused on themselves.’’
She also has encountered a great deal of misconceptions about where she comes from.
“A lot of people just think of the Midwest as a blob of states so I really identify as an Iowan here,’’ she said. “It’s so unique. People don’t really know exactly what it’s like living in the Midwest because I also get asked if I live on a farm or if I live near farms. I feel like I’m educating people on the Midwest life.’’
VanSeveren has been joined at Holy Cross this season by her younger sister, Emma, who is a freshman libero for the Crusaders.
She said she’s not entirely sure how much her experience at Holy Cross influenced Emma’s decision.
“I always talked it up and said how much I liked it here,’’ Sophie said. “Our coach ended up watching some of her games when they came to watch my games. I think ultimately it was all on her, but I did really kind of talk it up.’’
The sisters do not live together because student dorm assignments at Holy Cross are grouped by class. It’s just as well. Freshmen have an even longer uphill hike to get to the classrooms and athletic facilities.
Sophie, who is majoring in psychology, hasn’t decided yet what she plans to do after getting her bachelor’s degree.
“I have a couple of different paths I’m thinking of right now,’’ she said. “I’m doing the pre-nursing program here and I’m thinking about doing that and going to NP school or going to grad school for psychology and possibly working on getting a psychiatric degree and going to med school. I haven’t quite figured it out yet.
“Any route that I’m looking at is probably going to mean four to six more years of school.''