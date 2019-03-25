Alex Walton describes his college swimming experience in one word.
“Humbling,’’ the Missouri senior said late last week as he prepared for the final meet of his collegiate career.
Walton is a co-captain of the largest contingent of Tigers swimmers to ever qualify for the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships but when the national meet begins Wednesday in Austin, Texas, there is no guarantee he will get a chance to compete.
He missed qualifying individually for his final NCAA meet by one one-hundredth of a second and is listed as an alternate who would become part of the field if two other competitors scratch.
Walton is also eligible to compete in any of the five relays Missouri qualified for nationals in, the 200-, 400- and 800-yard freestyle events and the 200 and 400 medley relays.
“My job is to be ready to go as needed,’’ Walton said. “I’m getting myself ready for whatever chances might come my way and doing what I can to help get my teammates ready.’’
The Wilton graduate, a five-time state champion at the high school level for Muscatine, has had a role in helping shape the Tigers’ season since being selected as one of three team captains last spring.
“That does mean a lot to me and has been a real motivator. I’ve had a chance to help lead our team and it’s been a good season,’’ Walton said. “Missouri swimming is doing things in the SEC that have never been done here before and to be a part of that success has been a great experience for me.’’
Walton recorded a pair of top-10 finishes at the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference Championships last month, his best finishes ever.
He took sixth in the 400 individual medley in a time of 3 minutes, 47.29 seconds and placed seventh in the 200 individual medley in 1:44.36.
His work, which included a 15th-place finish in the 200 backstroke in 1:43.78, helped Missouri to a runner-up finish behind Florida in the team race. The Tigers collected more than 1,100 points at the meet, only the third SEC team ever to reach that plateau.
Whether he gets the chance to compete in the NCAA Championships or not, Walton does plan to compete in some distance events in late April during an open meet at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in hopes of making Olympic Trials cuts.
“It’s been a while since I’ve done distance, but I want to see where it can lead,’’ Walton said. “I’ve been under the cut times in the past and I’m confident I can get there again but I realize that retirement from the competitive part of the sport isn’t that far away from me now.’’
Walton is on track to earn his undergraduate degree from Missouri in December, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Systems Management and minors in Agricultural Economics and Agricultural Leadership.
He will intern this summer with the Missouri Farmers Association in Columbia, preparing for the next phase of his life.
“It’s going to be different moving on from swimming, something I’ve been doing for such a long time,’’ Walton said.
The experiences have been multiple, from thriving at the prep level in Iowa to gaining a new understanding of just how competitive the sport can be once he arrived at Missouri and discovered that the challenges extended beyond SEC competition.
“Everybody talks about how competitive the SEC is in football, but the conference meet in swimming is the fastest in the country and there is so much hard work that goes into being successful,’’ Walton said.
“The competitiveness, it really begins in practice and that was an adjustment for me, something that opened my eyes to this being an entirely different world. I think it’s true of college sports in general, you come in with an idea of what you think it’s about, but the expectations I had coming in were unrealistic.’’
No longer the fastest swimmer in the pool, Walton found himself tested physically and mentally as he worked to gain an opportunity to compete for Missouri.
“I’ve been challenged here on a daily basis and I’ve had to work harder than I ever would have imagined myself working just to be in a position to compete,’’ he said. “It was a very humbling experience, but in retrospect, a very valuable experience that will benefit me in so many areas of life.’’
That has made his experience as a college student-athlete worthwhile for Walton.
He current resume includes swimming the second-fastest times in Missouri history in the 200 and 400 individual medley events and the fifth-best time in the 200 backstroke.
“It hasn’t been easy. Going from winning a lot of races in high school to rarely winning a race in college, it puts things in a different light,’’ Walton said.
“Competing here has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, but to do what I have done, and to have had a hand in helping grow the Mizzou program, that part of it has been very rewarding.’’