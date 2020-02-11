Annual coyote hunt for conservation a growing success

While many contests like these can bring a negative reaction from the general public, I was thoroughly impressed with the seriousness of the check station. Each coyote brought into the station was checked in a similar fashion as the old deer check station the Illinois DNR used to conduct. Each coyote was lengthened, weighed, sexed, and its tail length was recorded. According to Klavon, they have a record of every animal harvested during an event since the beginning of the organized hunts. A fur buyer was on the scene to take possession of any coyotes the hunters chose to sell, assuring the hides would not go to waste.

Also noteworthy was the number of women hunters participating. In fact, women hunters dominated the raffle afterwards, as a half dozen guns were raffled off, along with several other prizes courtesy of Hilltop Gun Shop in Colona. It was also announced that 100% of raffle proceeds would be used for the 2021 event.

Overall, this professionally run event was a great example of local outdoorsmen taking the initiative to solve a problem that many of us have had in our hunting careers.

QCCA Outdoor Show this weekend: The annual QCCA Fishing, Hunting and Adventure Outdoor show is this week. It begins Thursday (4-8 p.m.) and runs Friday (noon-8 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).