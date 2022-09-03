Area karters fare well in Grand Prix heat races

Saturday afternoon saw the 27th annual Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix hit the streets in earnest.

The opening day of the two-day event in downtown Rock Island featuring qualifying races in three events, followed by heat races in nearly all of the 17 classes scheduled for Saturday.

A late-arriving thunderstorm resulted in the final three heat races -- Shifter Masters, Briggs 206 Medium 2 and Yamaha Heavy -- to be postponed to Sunday morning. A reduction in practice time will keep the event on schedule, with opening ceremonies at 10:30 a.m. and racing starting at 11:15 a.m.

In the qualifying events, Justin Wishard of Pecatonica got the pole position for the King of the Rock 100cc heat race and parlayed that into a heat win. Andrew Bujdoso of Girard, Ohio, did likewise in the King of the Streets shifter class.

In the King of the Rock 206 qualifying race, Connor Lund of Davis, Ill., took the pole position, but it was one of the many area races winning the heat race as Eldridge's Michael Welsh took the checkered flag.

That win was part of a solid day's racing for Welsh. He took fifth in the Briggs 206 Medium 1 heat race and was eighth in the Briggs 206 Masters heat.

Two other local karters came close to scoring victories in their respective heat races, only to be passed on the final lap.

In the Briggs 206 Masters, Coal Valley's Don Newman took the lead and held on for several of the race's 10 laps, only to be passed on the 10th and final turn by Jeff Dolian of Frisco, Texas.

Milan's Drake Ostrom likewise met a similar fate in the Briggs 206 Heavy 2 heat run as Wishard passed him on the final lap to win the heat. In that same event, Newman finished in seventh place.

Ostrom also posted a third-place heat finish in the Briggs 206 Medium 1 and was eighth in the King of the Rock 206 and ninth in the Briggs 206 Heavy 1 heat event.

Davenport's Michael Dittmer did not win any of the heat races, but enjoyed a solid day all around with several top 10 finishes.

Dittmer took third in the Briggs 206 Masters for his highest placing of the day. That was alongside a fifth-place effort in the King of the Rock 206 heat race and eighth-place finishes in the Briggs 206 Heavy 1 and Heavy 2 races.

Riverdale's Charlie Mohr had a pair of top 5 heat races, finishing fifth in both the King of the Rock 100cc and the 100cc Senior event. In the Margay Ignite Senior 2 heat race -- the last race before the rains came -- Donahue's Ashton Wheeler was fifth.

Another Davenport racer, Matt Pewe, had three top-10 heat finishes, led by a fourth-place run in the Briggs 206 Medium 1 race. He was sixth in the King of the Rock 206 and 10th in the Briggs 206 Heavy 2 event.

In the two vintage kart heat events, local competitors came out on top. Bettendorf's Kevin Williams won the Vintage Open, with Milan's Dave Fisher taking second. Rock Island's Kris Porter won the Vintage MAC/Yamaha event, with Kewanee's Steven Wager placing fourth.