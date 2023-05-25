Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the score indicated, the Assumption High School girls soccer team defeated the Dubuque Wahlert Golden Eagles 2-0 on Thursday and are heading to the Iowa state soccer tournament.

The Knights will meet Van Meter at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in Des Moines for the state Class 1A quarterfinal.

The Knights scored their first goal within the first two minutes of the game, but despite getting numerous shots did not score again until well into the second half.

“Tonight wasn’t the prettiest win that we’ve had but at this point it’s win and move on, so we’re happy with the win tonight,” Assumption coach Elizabeth Maus said.

Despite numerous scoring opportunities with the Knights spending most of the game on the Golden Eagle’s side of the field, only two goals were scored.

“It’s frustrating to not finish when we have as many opportunities as we did, but it only takes one to win and we got that one early, so I’m glad how we started and we held off their press at the end and I’m really proud of how the girls played,” Maus said.

“We definitely have some things that we need to work on before next week, but I think we’re in good position to adjust in the next few days and I’m excited for the next week."

Maus said the team has talked about “our mental game and what is our why, why do we want to be here, how are we going to move forward, and it’s certainly a point of contention for us to not have won last year, we got second which is great, but they always want more, they’re hungry for more.”

Senior Belle Langan said the team knew what it had to do coming into the game against Wahlert.

“Coming into it we knew that we could win this one, but we knew we had to put it away early,” Langan said, adding that the Knights had many good opportunities to score but missed. “I think we need to work on that before we go to Des Moines."

Senior Annika Kotula said they had a lot of chances to score, “and you wish you could get more, but a win is a win.”

Kotula added that each run at the state title “is so much fun.” But while it’s exciting, “you never take an opportunity for granted."