Assumption sweeps Davenport Central

While the Knights have their fair share of wins on the season, Assumption head coach Greg Thissen felt like Monday night was his team's best showing of the season.
Assumption (9-3, 7-3) swept Davenport Central (1-9, 1-7) with a 4-2 win in the first game and a 7-0 performance in the second.
"This was one of the first nights that we've been able to put it all together," Thissen said. "We had some good pitching, a great defensive effort and we were able to get the bats going on offense. All-around, a great performance."
The Knights held the Blue Devils to just one hit in the second game as starter Alex Pollmiller went six innings without allowing a hit and struck out six batters.
"I felt really great on the mound today," Pollmiller said. "It helped that I had guys making plays defensively behind me that really helped us out."
The connection that Pollmiller had with senior catcher Seth Adrian was something that really helped Assumption out.
"I'm able to call pretty much whatever behind the plate when Alex is pitching," Adrian said. "We have a great relationship and I have faith in his arm and he rarely ever disagrees with a pitch call that I make."
Adrian got his bat going for the Knights as well, with three RBIs in the twin bill. He went 2 for 5 with two walks.
"The connection that Seth and Alex have has been big for us," Thissen said. "We had some big turnover from last season in our pitching rotation, but Seth has been a consistent member of the team behind the plate. His relationship with the pitchers has helped them grow on the mound."
Assumption started both games with a pair of runs in the first inning and only trailed once in either game, as Central got its lone pair of runs in the top of the first.
"Our game plan is always to start fast and come out strong," Adrian said. "If we can jump ahead early and get going, it's hard to stop us after that. It's all about getting that first hit, or first strike on defense, and constantly attacking."
Davenport Central had just five hits in the two games, but any spectator in the park was able to tell that the Blue Devils were still engaged and supportive of their team up until the very end.
For coach Chris Cartee, that's exactly what he wants to see night in and night out, regardless of the score at the end of the game.
"I told the team after the game that I don't feel like we're a 1-9 team," Cartee said. "I'm seeing daily improvement, and our motto is to try and do the right thing. Wins and losses work themselves out, as long as we're playing our best ball at the end of July."
