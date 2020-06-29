Assumption sweeps Davenport Central

"The connection that Seth and Alex have has been big for us," Thissen said. "We had some big turnover from last season in our pitching rotation, but Seth has been a consistent member of the team behind the plate. His relationship with the pitchers has helped them grow on the mound."

Assumption started both games with a pair of runs in the first inning and only trailed once in either game, as Central got its lone pair of runs in the top of the first.

"Our game plan is always to start fast and come out strong," Adrian said. "If we can jump ahead early and get going, it's hard to stop us after that. It's all about getting that first hit, or first strike on defense, and constantly attacking."

Davenport Central had just five hits in the two games, but any spectator in the park was able to tell that the Blue Devils were still engaged and supportive of their team up until the very end.

For coach Chris Cartee, that's exactly what he wants to see night in and night out, regardless of the score at the end of the game.

"I told the team after the game that I don't feel like we're a 1-9 team," Cartee said. "I'm seeing daily improvement, and our motto is to try and do the right thing. Wins and losses work themselves out, as long as we're playing our best ball at the end of July."

