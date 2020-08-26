Athletes find a need for running

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on all of us, but especially high school athletes. With spring sports being canceled across the country and training for team sports becoming impossible, athletes had to find new ways of keeping themselves busy and staying in shape.
With limited resources available to most student-athletes, they turned to one of the oldest sports in the world to keep in shape: distance running.
Alleman cross country coach Scott Stoll has seen more and more athletes from all sports take to the streets and trails to run in the past few months.
“Running has ended up being an important component for maintaining some level of sanity during the past five months,” Stoll said. "Many athletes have said they needed to run more than ever just as a way to stay strong and balanced mentally.”
Not only has running been an important part of training during the pandemic, but some Illinois prep athletes who had their main fall season sport postponed to the spring have taken up cross country to pass the time this fall.
Rockridge football coach Jeff Henry encouraged his athletes to compete this fall, whether that was with golf or cross country.
“I encouraged our guys that were interested in competing to do something they couldn’t ordinarily do while they have the opportunity,” Henry said. “A lot of kids in junior high are able to participate in football and track but during the fall of freshman year, they’re torn between cross country and football if they were distance runners.”
While Rockridge’s cross country program didn’t get any takers from the football team, coach Jacqy Peterson has seen success in recent seasons with athletes joining cross country primarily as training for winter or spring sports.
“We had Nolan Throne (Class 1A state champion in wrestling at 145 pounds) come out last season and I believe that we helped him get in better shape and started the season ahead of the curve in terms of fitness,” Peterson said. “I also really focus on working with my athletes on their hips and core so they leave cross country stronger, fitter and faster.”
While the IHSA has approved the cross country season to continue this fall, it is not without restrictions. Larger meets will be traded away for smaller duals or triangular meets.
“This is a year where kids who are flexible and have the ability to adapt will succeed,” Stoll said. “Those unwilling to change or have a rigid mindset will struggle to run well.”
The season may have had a late start for team-sanctioned practices, but cross country is a sport that allows and encourages its athletes to go out on their own and maintain fitness.
“Most of the kids, not only from Alleman but many other schools, continued running when their track season got cut short last spring,” Stoll said. “Normally we take at least two to three weeks off after track season before starting with cross country training, but this year was different.
"A lot of them kept training, while obviously backing off on the intensity.”
Even with continued training throughout the past five months, cross country athletes were missing out on one key element of the experience that so many runners before them view as the best part of the sport.
Cross country is primarily viewed as a sport for individuals, but those who have run know that it is far more than that.
“The lack of social interaction has been where the pandemic has hurt kids the most,” Peterson said. “I had one runner tell me, 'I wanted to do something and not feel lazy.’ The kids really thrive on the social element that cross country provides as well.”
