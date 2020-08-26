Athletes find a need for running

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on all of us, but especially high school athletes. With spring sports being canceled across the country and training for team sports becoming impossible, athletes had to find new ways of keeping themselves busy and staying in shape.

With limited resources available to most student-athletes, they turned to one of the oldest sports in the world to keep in shape: distance running.

Alleman cross country coach Scott Stoll has seen more and more athletes from all sports take to the streets and trails to run in the past few months.

“Running has ended up being an important component for maintaining some level of sanity during the past five months,” Stoll said. "Many athletes have said they needed to run more than ever just as a way to stay strong and balanced mentally.”

Not only has running been an important part of training during the pandemic, but some Illinois prep athletes who had their main fall season sport postponed to the spring have taken up cross country to pass the time this fall.

Rockridge football coach Jeff Henry encouraged his athletes to compete this fall, whether that was with golf or cross country.