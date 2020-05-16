Athletes welcome return to a workout routine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Andy Jones had an entire basketball court to himself Saturday morning at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, plenty of space to social distance as he knocked down a few jump shots to begin a workout.

He finished things off by lifting weights at Level II Fitness, where Deven Reeder looked forward to doing the same and Parker Marshall simply welcomed the chance to return to a normal level of physical activity.

“It’s great to have a chance to get back at it and get back into the routine,’’ said Marshall, whose routine includes training between 60-90 minutes at least five times a week.

The three were among several dozen people working out late Saturday morning as the sprawling Bettendorf complex opened for the first time since being required to close because of state-mandated restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only thing better than last week's announcement by Gov. Kim Reynolds that fitness facilities in Iowa were being allowed to re-open were the sights and sounds being heard Saturday by Dave Stow, CEO of the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

He watched as a handful of soccer players ran around on an outdoor field not far away from where the sounds of people lifting weights intermingled with the dribbling of a basketball.