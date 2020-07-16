August 24, 2003: Big Daddy edges Cha Cha ... for the last time?

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on August 24, 2003.)
CORDOVA, Ill. — For 5.42 seconds Saturday night, almost everything stopped in that beehive of activity known as Cordova Dragway Park.
For the first time in two days, there were no lines to get grater taters or funnel cakes. You could walk right up and buy a Coke or a bottle of water without waiting. The portable toilets all were vacant. The T-shirt sellers took a break.
Every seat along the quarter-mile strip of asphalt was filled, and people were lined up six or eight deep along the fences.
All to watch a 71-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman take a little Saturday evening drive.
Of course, this wasn't your normal grandma and grandpa. This was history.
This was the two largest legends of their sport -- "Big Daddy '' Don Garlits and Shirley "Cha Cha '' Muldowney -- engaging in one last match race at the 50th annual World Series of Drag Racing.
Actually, it may not be the last time they will square off. Rumor has it that there will be one more showdown this fall in Pomona, Calif., before Muldowney -- and perhaps Garlits, too -- retires from active racing.
Garlits came roaring from behind Saturday, covering the quarter-mile straightaway in 5.19 seconds. It took Muldowney 5.42.
Garlits was rolling along at 271.73 mph at the finish while Muldowney, after cutting her engines thinking she had won, was going a mere 174.17.
But it didn't matter to the crowd of 15,000 who won anyway.
They just wanted to catch one last glimpse of two drivers whose names are forever linked and familiar even to those who know nothing about the sport.
The first encounter ever between the two in a marquee race was a pleasant experience.
Garlits, already a legend, defeated Muldowney in the finals of the 1975 U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. When Muldowney came out to her pickup truck the next day, she found a business card tucked under the windshield wiper.
Garlits had scribbled on the back of it: "You did a good job, Shirley.''
Muldowney still has the card. She still treasures it.
But in ensuing years, the rivalry between the pair grew large and got ugly. They sniped at one another verbally in the media and on the track.
Garlits questioned whether women had a place in drag racing. Muldowney called Garlits a cheapskate who didn't treat his crew well.
She went so far as to say just that over the public address system at a Salt Lake City track one night. Garlits responded by waltzing in front of Muldowney's dragster just before a race and giving her the raspberry.
The rivalry reached a peak when Muldowney defeated Garlits in the Gatornational finals in 1982, embarrassing him on his home track.
But the relationship changed in 1984 when Muldowney was seriously injured in a fiery accident in Montreal. She was sidelined for more than two years and Garlits' attitude softened. He expressed heartfelt respect for his rival when she finally came back and resumed her career.
As the years have passed, they stopped dominating the sport and the enmity between them faded.
They rode onto the track together Saturday in the back of a limousine. Muldowney crawled out of the passenger side dressed completely in bright pink. Garlits got out of the other side wearing a black Summit Racing cap and a white Summit Racing t-shirt.
Garlits clapped both hands over his head when Muldowney was introduced and she applauded him just as enthusiastically.
Muldowney, in a pre-race interview with the track announcer, reiterated her plans to retire after this year.
"It's a done deal,'' she said. "I'm comfortable with it.''
When Garlits stepped up for his interview, he was reminded that he first burst on the national scene with his victory at Cordova in 1957. He also was reminded that he and his wife, Pat, welcomed their first daughter just nine months later.
"She was conceived under that tree right over there ... '' Garlits said. "In a tent.''
A half hour later, Garlits and Muldowney were behind the wheels of their dragsters, edging to the starting line, an array of cameras (including one from ESPN) trained on them, perhaps the largest crowd in World Series history craning their necks to see.
Muldowney surged away from the line first in her pink Terminator 3 dragster and three-fourths of the way down the track felt her tires slipping. She shut down the engine, thinking her victory was secure.
Before she got to the finish line, a blur of black with the words "Swamp Rat '' on the side roared past her.
It was all over so quickly. After all the weeks and months of anticipation and hype ... just 5.42 seconds.
Garlits isn't so sure it will be the last 5.42 seconds that he and Muldowney spend together on a track. He's skeptical that she will be able to retire. He has tried it several times himself but keeps getting pulled back. He can't stay away.
He isn't convinced that he's seen the last of an old rival in action.
