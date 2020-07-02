August 4, 1996: Rare treat turns sour on bus ride home

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on August 4, 19996, during the Atlanta Olympics.)
ATLANTA — I got a rare treat Friday night.
On a long bus ride back from Olympic Stadium through snarled traffic, I had a chance to chat with a fellow sportswriter from Berlin who told me all about the 1996 Centennial Olympics.
He knew exactly what was wrong with these Games: Everything.
"This is nothing like Barcelona," he said. "However, they have managed to bring everyone together on one thing: Nobody can wait for these Olympics to be over."
He said that when the '92 Games in Barcelona concluded, everyone had tears in their eyes.
"No one wanted it to end," he said.
He said Barcelona had "an Olympic feel" to it. He said the underlying theme of the Atlanta Olympics was that everyone was out to make a buck.
Hamburgers cost $4.25. A bottle of water was $5 at the opening ceremonies (prices later came down when the general public discovered drinking fountains). The Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games charged some street vendors $25,000 for prime spots. Gouging became the newest demonstration sport.
Then there was the security. My Berlin buddy claims he waltzed into the opening ceremonies without ever being checked or having to walk through an x-ray device. It was awful, he said, a tragedy waiting to happen.
The sports venues were fairly nice, he said, but why did they build a huge aquatic center with no restrooms?
The transportation system? The worst ever. Buses running at erratic intervals and sometimes going to the wrong places. He said MARTA, the local subway system, wasn't equipped to handle such crowds.
And the computerized information system for the media was an atrocity, he said. Unbelievably slow.
His comments were similar to what has been published in the foreign press, which has referred to these Games as a "shambles" and a "disgrace." After only a few days, the London Daily Express reported that the Olympics "were staggering to the point of breakdown."
The 88 members of the European Broadcast Union banded together to sign a petition demanding repayment of some rights fees, a move to which ACOG president Billy Payne eventually agreed.
My German friend told me ACOG stands for Atlanta Can't Organize Games. He said IBM, which developed the Info '96 computer system, stands for International (expletive) Machines.
Many have come to refer to ACOG as ACLOG. Info '96 is so slow some call it Info '97.
When you sit and wait 50 minutes for a bus that then takes you to the wrong part of town, it's commonly referred to as a Billy Pain.
One person — an IOC employee no less — said ACOG stood for Armageddon Coming on Atlanta. An ACOG employee Saturday used the word "chaos" in discussing the Games.
It wasn't just the media that had problems.
Athletes were getting to competition venues late. On one occasion, the Australian basketball team had to sit and wait in a classroom at Morehouse College for three hours for a bus to take them back to the Olympic Village. They could have walked it in 45 minutes.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution carried a story about a Des Moines man who came all the way down here for the judo competition only to wait four hours for the shuttle bus to take him from the parking lot to the venue. By the time he arrived, the session he hoped to see was over.
Almost all those glitches occurred in the first few days of the Games. ACOG officials have made daily adjustments to the point where the transportation and information systems are now at least adequate.
My German friend had valid points about the price gouging and rampant commercialism. But, as USOC president Dr. LeRoy Walker pointed out, it's no longer possible to have an Olympics without commercialism. It's a necessary evil.
These games cost $1.7 billion. No government is going to underwrite that. Most of the funding must come from the private sector and that means commercialism.
It means your torch relay is sponsored by a beverage company. It means the centerpiece of your downtown park is sponsored by a communications firm. It means you have a swoosh on the front of your track uniforms.
In one way, the explosion that rocked Centennial Olympic Park a week ago helped ACOG. It diverted the media's attention from the chaos to something of higher importance — human lives.
A week later, looking back, the complaints have dissipated and these don't seem like such a bad Olympics after all.
There are still some problems but when you gather 10,000 athletes, 15,000 media and close to nine million spectators in one location, is it possible to have anything less than chaos? The crowds have been enthusiastic, the atmosphere joyous, the athletic achievements unprecedented.
I suspect that six months from now, few people are going to remember or care what the communications and transportation systems were like. (Some of you may not care now). Nobody is going to remember that they paid $2 for a candy bar.
We'll remember the bomb, I suspect. We'll also remember Kerri Strug painfully balancing on one leg, Michael Johnson roaring up the final straightaway, Kurt Angle tearfully grinding out a gold medal, Charles Barkley leading the fans in Y-M-C-A, and Carl Lewis, Tom Dolan, Marie Jose Perec, Penny Heyns, Bruce Baumgartner and the U.S. women's soccer team doing things no one had ever done before.
There are a few more memories yet to be made today.
Then my German friend needs to get home to Berlin, where everything must be just perfect.
Four years from now, he'll be in Sydney, Australia, stuck in traffic, late for an event, hot, tired, hungry, and he'll strike up a conversation with some sportswriter from Perth.
"This is nothing like Atlanta," he'll say.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!