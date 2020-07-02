August 4, 1996: Rare treat turns sour on bus ride home

These games cost $1.7 billion. No government is going to underwrite that. Most of the funding must come from the private sector and that means commercialism.

It means your torch relay is sponsored by a beverage company. It means the centerpiece of your downtown park is sponsored by a communications firm. It means you have a swoosh on the front of your track uniforms.

In one way, the explosion that rocked Centennial Olympic Park a week ago helped ACOG. It diverted the media's attention from the chaos to something of higher importance — human lives.

A week later, looking back, the complaints have dissipated and these don't seem like such a bad Olympics after all.

There are still some problems but when you gather 10,000 athletes, 15,000 media and close to nine million spectators in one location, is it possible to have anything less than chaos? The crowds have been enthusiastic, the atmosphere joyous, the athletic achievements unprecedented.

I suspect that six months from now, few people are going to remember or care what the communications and transportation systems were like. (Some of you may not care now). Nobody is going to remember that they paid $2 for a candy bar.