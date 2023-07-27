Stock car races at the Louisa County Fair scheduled for Thursday, July 27th in Columbus Junction, Iowa, have been Postponed.
Officials of the CJ Speedway were forced to make the very difficult decision to postpone the “Battle on the Levee” due to the excessive heat with a forecast for a heat index approaching the 110 degree mark. It is simply too hot to be able to conduct racing safely.
The “Battle on the Levee” has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23.
Regular weekly racing will continue at the CJ Speedway on Friday, Aug. 4, with a start time of 7 p.m.