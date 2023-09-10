The Class A Northwest League season ended in an another loss for Quad Cities on Sunday.

The Bandits, who went 2-7 in September, lost on the road 8-1 to South Bend at Four Winds Field in front of a crowd of 4,682.

Parker Bates homered in the fifth inning for the River Bandits' lone run. Quad Cities was held to three hits.

Luinder Avila tossed six innings, but was charged with the loss. Avila was charged with four runs, three earned, on nine hits. He struck out three.

Kevin Alcantara, the Chicago Cubs' fourth-ranked prospect according to mlb.com, went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer for the Cubs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ezequiel Pagan added three hits, including a double for South Bend.

The Cubs used five pitchers in the game. Yovanny Cabera, worked the seventh and eighth innings hitless to get the win.

The River Bandits finished 23-43 in the second half and 55-77 overall, last in the Midwest League.