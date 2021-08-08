76ers settle for more silver in IABA state tourney

NORWAY, Iowa — On the same day that the Summer Olympics came to a close nearly 6,200 miles away in Tokyo, the Quad City 76ers found themselves in Norway — the city in Iowa, not the country — going for a gold of their own.
Taking on the Walford Wild Hogs in the nine-inning, winner-take-all championship game of the Iowa Amateur Baseball Association's state tournament, the local semi-pro baseball club was also hoping to give longtime manager Kevin Corrigan an ideal birthday present.
Facing a five-run deficit going into the bottom of the ninth, the 76ers nearly rallied for their first state championship since 2007 thanks to a one-out Chris McFarland grand slam. However, Walford pitcher Brad Bolt shut the door and preserved a 5-4 victory for the Wild Hogs.
"I had my phone in my back pocket, waiting to get a picture of a (celebration) dogpile," said Corrigan, whose 24-12 squad had taken a nine-game winning streak into Sunday's championship finale at the Norway Baseball Field.
"Our guys fought like heck through this whole tourney, and I can't fault any of them. They emptied the tank. We hit a bit of a lull midway through the year, but we turned it into a good season."
With there being no postseason play last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday's outcome marks the second straight season the 76ers have finished as IABA state runners-up. In 2019, Quad City fell 8-7 to the Williamsburg Red Sox in the state finals at Rock Island's Douglas Park.
"That's two seasons in a row now we've had a second-place finish at state with a really good group," Corrigan said. "At this point, who knows who's coming back (next summer), but if we can get them all back, that'd be great."
Before putting the wraps on the 2021 season, the 76ers almost turned what was looking like certain defeat into an all-time comeback victory.
Chance Resetich singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Bolt then slipped a called third strike past Caden Wright but then issued a walk to Brooks Sunny and Nick Drobushevich followed with a base knock. McFarland then cleared the fence and the bases to give QC new life.
But after Austin Schneider singled to put the tying run on base, Bolt (seven strikeouts, two walks) struck out Erik Hoffman. Xavier Lara then hit a sharp grounder in the hole that Walford second baseman Andy Grey snared, retiring Lara on a close play to extinguish the final 76er rally.
"Their pitcher threw a lot of ground balls and worked ahead in the count a lot," said Corrigan, whose club's best scoring chance prior to the ninth came when Schneider doubled to open the bottom of the second inning, but was left stranded there.
Three Quad City errors hurt 76ers' starter Alex Heckroth, who allowed just one earned run on five hits in 3.2 innings with four strikeouts. Seth West came on to deliver 5.1 innings of scoreless ball, allowing three hits with six strikeouts.
However, single runs by the Wild Hogs in the first and third innings, followed by a three-run fourth capped by a two-run Sean Kilpatrick single, proved to be just too deep of a hole for the 76ers to climb out of.
"Both of our pitchers did great," said Corrigan, who got two hits each from Resetich and Schneider. "Alex was hurt by our errors, but he kept us in the game, and Seth came in and gave us a chance."