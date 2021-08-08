76ers settle for more silver in IABA state tourney

"That's two seasons in a row now we've had a second-place finish at state with a really good group," Corrigan said. "At this point, who knows who's coming back (next summer), but if we can get them all back, that'd be great."

Before putting the wraps on the 2021 season, the 76ers almost turned what was looking like certain defeat into an all-time comeback victory.

Chance Resetich singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Bolt then slipped a called third strike past Caden Wright but then issued a walk to Brooks Sunny and Nick Drobushevich followed with a base knock. McFarland then cleared the fence and the bases to give QC new life.

But after Austin Schneider singled to put the tying run on base, Bolt (seven strikeouts, two walks) struck out Erik Hoffman. Xavier Lara then hit a sharp grounder in the hole that Walford second baseman Andy Grey snared, retiring Lara on a close play to extinguish the final 76er rally.

"Their pitcher threw a lot of ground balls and worked ahead in the count a lot," said Corrigan, whose club's best scoring chance prior to the ninth came when Schneider doubled to open the bottom of the second inning, but was left stranded there.