A date in Williamsport the goal as Southeast Little League earns repeat trip to regionals

A year after finishing just shy of a trip to Williamsport and the Little League World Series, the Southeast Little League All-Stars now look to finish the job.

After winning an Iowa state championship on July 28, the 12U team that serves southeast Davenport and the entire cities of Bettendorf and LeClaire is preparing for a return trip to the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Ind., a singular goal on their minds.

"Last year, we got stopped short of Williamsport, and this year, we're going to come back and give it our all to get to Williamsport," center fielder Owen Everhart said. "We're not going to get caught looking ahead, we're going to live in the moment and take it pitch by pitch."

Last year, Southeast Little League dropped its first game of the regional but rallied with a pair of wins to reach the consolation final, where it lost to a team from Hastings, Neb., falling one game short of the World Series.

SELL returns four players from that team — Riley Ehlinger, Mason McFate, Everhart and Colin Townsend — the latter three starters from that team, as well as two coaches. It was a learning experience in many ways, including in learning how the game is called when the lights get brighter, which starts when SELL takes on Pittsburg, Kan., in its regional opener at 3 p.m. Friday.

"I'd say we definitely have the experience factor over everyone, at least that's what I'm hoping for," manager David McFate said. "They call the outside corner at regionals. It's been tight at districts and at state, but that outside corner is a strike now. ... When we get baserunners, do whatever you can to move the runners, so if that means bunt, we're going to bunt more, or at least think about bunting more and do whatever we can possible to get runners moved and into scoring position."

So far, not much has stood in the way of this team, which won the Iowa state tournament last weekend, beating Sioux City Morningside 4-2.

After cruising through district play, going 7-0 and outscoring opponents 126-10, not much changed in the state tournament as SELL went 6-0 and outscored its opponents 40-6 in the process.

"We knew what we had to do to win state, win districts. Now, we've just got to win regionals this year," Mason McFate said. "You're more hungry for it this year than we were last year. If we get eliminated, little league is over for us so I think there will be a little more urgency for us this year to get to Williamsport."

The Southeast All-Stars are averaging .464 as a team and have hit 14 home runs in 13 games this summer. The pitching staff has a team ERA of 1.38 and has struck out 118 in 61 innings pitched.

It has the team's confidence at a high, though the players know they have to remain focused entering the double-elimination regional tournament that runs through Aug. 12.

"I think it's going to be a great tournament. If we just play our game and do what we do best and just not make any errors, I think we have a great chance to make it to Williamsport," catcher Ted Swanson said. "I know we have deep pitching so even if we do lose we can fight back, come back and win it."

Because of COVID-19 concerns last year, two teams from the Midwest Regional advanced to the Little League World Series, but this year, just one will go to Williamsport as teams from 20 different regionals will fight for their spot.

In addition to the teams from Davenport and Pittsburg, the field for the regional includes teams from Coon Rapids, Minn.; Webb City, Mo.; Kearney, Neb.; Fargo, N.D.; Sioux Falls, S.D. and Kenosha, Wis.

It's been a special summer for the Southeast Little League, which fielded 33 teams with 372 participants this summer. Along with the 12U championship, the league also saw its 10U team repeat as champion and also won district titles in 8-12U.

A trip to Williamsport would be a perfect way to cap it all off.

"That would mean a lot," Townsend said. "For us to go there, it would be great, to play with all different people from the world, that would be amazing."