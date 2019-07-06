Legion
Leo Brunner Invitational
Saturday's results
Milan 5, Wheaton 1
Wheaton 5, East Moline 3
Milan 10, Crete 0
Macomb 3, Moline 2
East Moline 6, Crete 2
Today's games
Crete vs. Macomb, 8:45 a.m.
Moline vs. Wheaton, 11 a.m.
Macomb vs. East Moline, 1:15 p.m.
Milan vs. East Moline, 3:45 p.m.
Moline vs. Milan, 6 p.m.
Macomb Post 6 3, Moline Post 246 2 (8 inn.)
Moline;000;000;20;--;2;7;0
Macomb;100;001;01;--;3;5;4
WP -- Wetterling. LP -- Landon Thiele. Two or more hits -- Moline, Michael Conner; Macomb, Bickers. RBI -- Moline, Brody Harding, Aiden Michna; Macomb, Bickers 2, Higgins.
East Moline 6, Crete 2
Crete;001;001;--;2;7;2
East Moline;000;222;--;6;4;2
WP -- Ethan Harrison. 2B -- East Moline, Ethan Harrison, Davin Thiem.
Milan 5, Wheaton 1
Milan;000;104;0;--;5;5;3
Wheaton;001;000;0;--;1;5;2
WP -- AJ Hatlestad. LP -- Jay Gail. Two or more hits -- Wheaton, Brandon Cole. 2B -- Milan, Michael Hinerichsen; Wheaton, Joe Klein. HR -- Milan, AJ Hatlestad. Two or more RBIs -- Milan, Riley Fetterer.
Wheaton 5, East Moline 3
East Moline;020;000;1;--;3;5;1
Wheaton;013;100;x;--;5;4;4
LP -- Zach Markin. Two or more hits -- East Moline, Tyler Runkle. 2B -- East Moline, Ethan Harrison, Kaden Holesinger, Runkle 2.
Milan 10, Crete 0
Crete;000;00;--;0;1;1
Milan;260;2x;--;10;13;1
WP -- Kale Van Huizen. LP -- N. Mensik. Two or more hits -- Milan, Riley Fetterer 4, AJ Hatlestad, Seth West, Michael Hinerichsen. 2B -- Milan, Hatlestad 2, Hinerichsen, Cade Sharp, West 2. Two or more RBIs -- Milan, Fetterer, Hatlestad.