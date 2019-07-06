{{featured_button_text}}

Legion

Leo Brunner Invitational

Saturday's results

 

Milan 5, Wheaton 1

Wheaton 5, East Moline 3

Milan 10, Crete 0

Macomb 3, Moline 2

East Moline 6, Crete 2

Today's games

Crete vs. Macomb, 8:45 a.m.

Moline vs. Wheaton, 11 a.m.

Macomb vs. East Moline, 1:15 p.m.

Milan vs. East Moline, 3:45 p.m.

Moline vs. Milan, 6 p.m.

Macomb Post 6 3, Moline Post 246 2 (8 inn.)

Moline;000;000;20;--;2;7;0

Macomb;100;001;01;--;3;5;4

WP -- Wetterling. LP -- Landon Thiele. Two or more hits -- Moline, Michael Conner; Macomb, Bickers. RBI -- Moline, Brody Harding, Aiden Michna; Macomb, Bickers 2, Higgins.

East Moline 6, Crete 2

Crete;001;001;--;2;7;2

East Moline;000;222;--;6;4;2

WP -- Ethan Harrison. 2B -- East Moline, Ethan Harrison, Davin Thiem.

Milan 5, Wheaton 1

Milan;000;104;0;--;5;5;3

Wheaton;001;000;0;--;1;5;2

WP -- AJ Hatlestad. LP -- Jay Gail. Two or more hits -- Wheaton, Brandon Cole. 2B -- Milan, Michael Hinerichsen; Wheaton, Joe Klein. HR -- Milan, AJ Hatlestad. Two or more RBIs -- Milan, Riley Fetterer.

Wheaton 5, East Moline 3

East Moline;020;000;1;--;3;5;1

Wheaton;013;100;x;--;5;4;4

LP -- Zach Markin. Two or more hits -- East Moline, Tyler Runkle. 2B -- East Moline, Ethan Harrison, Kaden Holesinger, Runkle 2.

Milan 10, Crete 0

Crete;000;00;--;0;1;1

Milan;260;2x;--;10;13;1

WP -- Kale Van Huizen. LP -- N. Mensik. Two or more hits -- Milan, Riley Fetterer 4, AJ Hatlestad, Seth West, Michael Hinerichsen. 2B -- Milan, Hatlestad 2, Hinerichsen, Cade Sharp, West 2. Two or more RBIs -- Milan, Fetterer, Hatlestad.

