Bandits' comeback ends in defeat

A great comeback went for naught for the Quad Cities River Bandits Friday night as they dropped an 8-6 decision to the Beloit Snappers in 10 innings.

The Bandits scored all six runs in the 7th and 8th innings at Modern Woodmen Park, but three home runs ended up being their demise in front of a huge crowd of 6,694 fans.

The Bandits were playing from behind right from the get-go as an inspired effort by Beloit starter M.D. Johnson left them searching for any offense in the early part of the game.

Johnson, according to a member of the Beloit staff, was pitching a day after his grandfather died of COVID-19 in Texas.

The lanky 24-year-old right-hander, pitching with a heavy heart under the unusual circumstances, was nothing short of awesome in his start that lasted six innings and yielded just a single hit — that coming by QC newcomer Rubendy Jaquez with one out on the fifth.

“Sometimes those things are enough of a little distraction to give your mind a break,” said QC manager Chris Widger, crediting Johnson with throwing well against his team in previous outings this year.

The Bandits (58-28) got back in the game with a four-run seventh inning that included RBI singles from Gavin Stupienski, Jaquez and Tucker Bradley.