Bandits' comeback ends in defeat
MINOR LEAGUES | BELOIT 8, QC 6 (10)

A great comeback went for naught for the Quad Cities River Bandits Friday night as they dropped an 8-6 decision to the Beloit Snappers in 10 innings.

The Bandits scored all six runs in the 7th and 8th innings at Modern Woodmen Park, but three home runs ended up being their demise in front of a huge crowd of 6,694 fans.

The Bandits were playing from behind right from the get-go as an inspired effort by Beloit starter M.D. Johnson left them searching for any offense in the early part of the game.

Johnson, according to a member of the Beloit staff, was pitching a day after his grandfather died of COVID-19 in Texas.

The lanky 24-year-old right-hander, pitching with a heavy heart under the unusual circumstances, was nothing short of awesome in his start that lasted six innings and yielded just a single hit — that coming by QC newcomer Rubendy Jaquez with one out on the fifth.

“Sometimes those things are enough of a little distraction to give your mind a break,” said QC manager Chris Widger, crediting Johnson with throwing well against his team in previous outings this year.

The Bandits (58-28) got back in the game with a four-run seventh inning that included RBI singles from Gavin Stupienski, Jaquez and Tucker Bradley.

An inning later, Jaquez, who also showed some skills in the field, delivered a two-run single to score Eric Cole (walk) and Jake Means (single) to tie the game.

Jaquez was gunned out on the plate trying to score on a short fly ball to right by leadoff batter Maikel Garcia.

QC left the bases loaded in the ninth.

In the 10th, with a runner starting on second, Victor Victor Mesa lofted a fly ball off losing pitcher Peyton Gray that just carried the left field fence and scored two.

It was Beloits third two-run homer of the game.

BANDITS BYTES

Whirlwind trip: Two Japanese media members were at Friday's River Bandits game at Modern Woodmen Park a day after attending Thursday's Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville. Fumihiro Fujisawa and Yosh Fukushima will take in the Yankees-White Sox game Saturday in Chicago, a Chicago Dogs Independent League game on Sunday and then fly to New York to catch the Angels play the Yankees.

Strike 'em out: Through the regulation nine innings, four QC pitchers combined to strike out 11 Beloit batters without walking any. QC's fourth pitcher, Peyton Gray, struck our the side in the ninth.

Web gem: QC second baseman Rubendy Jaquez endeared himself with his defense in his River Bandits debut. In the third inning, he field a ground ball on theleft field side of second base and threw out Beloit batter Thomas Jones, one of the Snappers' speedier runners.

Up next: The six-game series between the hosting QC River Bandits and Beloit Snappers continues Saturday at Modern Woodmen Park with a scheduled 6 p.m. start. Beloit is scheduled to start RHP George Soriano (2-1, 2.65 ERA) and QC counters with LHP Dante Biasi (4-1, 3.29 ERA).

