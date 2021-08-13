Bandits' comeback ends in defeat

A great comeback went for naught for the Quad Cities River Bandits Friday night as they dropped an 8-6 decision to the Beloit Snappers in 10 innings.
The Bandits scored all six runs in the 7th and 8th innings at Modern Woodmen Park, but three two-run home runs ended up being their demise in front of a huge crowd of 6,694 fans — the second-largest of the season at MWP.
The Bandits were playing from behind right from the get-go as an inspired effort by Beloit starter M.D. Johnson left them searching for any offense in the early part of the game.
Johnson, according to a member of the Beloit staff, was pitching a day after his grandfather died of COVID-19 in Texas.
The lanky 24-year-old right-hander, pitching with a heavy heart under the unusual circumstances, was nothing short of awesome in his start that lasted six innings and yielded just a single hit — that coming by QC newcomer Rubendy Jaquez with one out in the fifth.
“Sometimes those things are enough of a little distraction to give your mind a break,” said QC manager Chris Widger, crediting Johnson with throwing well against his team in previous outings this year.
Johnson left after six innings with a 6-0 lead when Beloit tacked on two in the top of the seventh against the Bandits, who were wearing special uniforms on Disabilities Awareness Night and dropped to 0-3 when wearing auction jerseys this season.
With Johnson out, the Bandits (58-28) got back in the game with a four-run seventh inning that included RBI singles from Gavin Stupienski, Jaquez and Tucker Bradley.
An inning later, Jaquez, who also showed some skills in the field, delivered a two-run single to score Eric Cole (walk) and Jake Means (single) to tie the game.
Jaquez was gunned out at the plate trying to score on a short fly ball to right by leadoff batter Maikel Garcia.
“That was my decision,” said Widger. “He was tagging all the way. We know the right fielder (Connor Scott) throws pretty well. He was moving further and further toward the line and we took a chance since we had some momentum there and hoping he didn't make a perfect throw to home.”
Jaquez finished 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs, a run scored and a walk as he spurred the offense from the No. 9 spot in the order.
QC left the bases loaded in the ninth, missing a great opportunity to cap the comeback. Bradley led off with a single. Michael Massey fouled out and Logan Porter fanned, leading Beloit (41-47) to load the bases with a pair of intentional walks to John Rave and Eric Cole. No. 7 batter Jake Means then went down on strikes to take the game to the 10th.
In the 10th, with a runner starting on second, Victor Victor Mesa lofted a fly ball off losing pitcher Peyton Gray that just carried the left field fence and scored two.
Grey, who struck out the side in order in the ninth, threw two balls to Kameron Misner (1-for-4 with a two-run homer in the seventh) and then took himself out of the game.
Widger said there were issues in the elbow area, but didn't know the extent of the injury with Grey expected to see a doctor on Saturday.
The Bandits were victimized by the two-run homers all game.
Both Nic Ready (1-for-3, 3 RBIs) and Misner (1-for-4, 2 RBIs) delivered two-run home runs. Ready's came in the second to give Beloit the lead off QC starter Christian Cosby. Misner's came in the seventh off QC reliever Kasey Kalich.
Still, Widger saw a lot to be pleased with despite his team dropping its second game in the last three starts.
“It could have been a lot worse,” said Widger. “We had a lot of fight and gave ourselves a chance to win. At the end of the day, as bad as it started, proud of them for the way they came back. It just didn't happen for us tonight.”