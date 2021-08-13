Bandits' comeback ends in defeat

A great comeback went for naught for the Quad Cities River Bandits Friday night as they dropped an 8-6 decision to the Beloit Snappers in 10 innings.

The Bandits scored all six runs in the 7th and 8th innings at Modern Woodmen Park, but three two-run home runs ended up being their demise in front of a huge crowd of 6,694 fans — the second-largest of the season at MWP.

The Bandits were playing from behind right from the get-go as an inspired effort by Beloit starter M.D. Johnson left them searching for any offense in the early part of the game.

Johnson, according to a member of the Beloit staff, was pitching a day after his grandfather died of COVID-19 in Texas.

The lanky 24-year-old right-hander, pitching with a heavy heart under the unusual circumstances, was nothing short of awesome in his start that lasted six innings and yielded just a single hit — that coming by QC newcomer Rubendy Jaquez with one out in the fifth.

“Sometimes those things are enough of a little distraction to give your mind a break,” said QC manager Chris Widger, crediting Johnson with throwing well against his team in previous outings this year.