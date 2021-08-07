Bandits pitchers shut down Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS — Outside of a pair of home runs, the Quad Cities River Bandits didn't produce much offense in Saturday's game against Cedar Rapids.

Thanks to stellar work from a trio of Quad Cities pitchers, however, that was more than enough.

Logan Porter and Maikel Garcia each belted two-run blasts as the River Bandits topped the Kernels 4-1.

Cedar Rapids did get on the board first, as two of the three hits QC starter Christian Cosby (3-2) gave up helped the Kernels plate a run in the third inning.

From there, though, it was all Bandits.

Seuly Matias tripled with one out in the fourth and came around to score on Porter's home run off Cedar Rapids starter Tyler Beck (2-2). Then in the fifth, Garcia's blast made it 4-1 after Tucker Bradley had singled.

The Bandits didn't manage a hit the rest of the way, but thanks to the work of QC relievers Nathan Webb and Will Klein, they didn't have to.

Webb took over for Cosby in the sixth and worked around a two-out Wander Javier triple in the seventh to post two scoreless innings, striking out three.