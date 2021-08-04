Bandits roll to another High-A Central League victory

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Logan Porter and Jake Means both hit two-run home runs as the Quad Cities River Bandits won their sixth straight High-A Central League game on Wednesday evening.

Scoring at least twice in three innings, the Bandits jumped to a big lead and held on for an 8-5 victory over the hosting Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field.

QC (53-25) scored twice in the second on Means' two-run shot to take a 2-1 lead, only to have the hosts tie things in the bottom of that frame.

The River Bandits, though, took control with a four-run outburst in the fourth and added two more in the sixth to up the advantage to 8-2.

In the four-run fourth, Porter ripped his ninth four-bagger of the season with Suely Matias aboard to break the deadlock. The inning continued with Tucker Bradley singling home Maikel Garcia. William Hancock later scored when Nathan Eaton grounded into a fielder's choice.

In the sixth, QC tacked on two more runs when Michael Massey grounded into what could have been a double play that scored Michael Tucker. Instead, two runs scored when Cedar Rapids shortstop Wander Javier made a wild throw to first that also allowed John Rave to cross the plate.