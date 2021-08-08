Bandits take 5 of 6 from Kernels, stretch division lead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – After watching a four-run lead disappear in the fifth inning on Sunday, the Quad Cities River Bandits did not panic.

Instead, they battled back for single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pull out a 7-5 High-A Central victory over the hosting Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The victory gave the Bandits their fifth win of the six-game series and moved them to 56-26 ahead of the start of a home series on Tuesday against Beloit (39-45).

QC’s win dropped Cedar Rapids to 45-39 and stretched QC’s lead in the Western Division to 12 games over the second-place Kernels.

With a continued relentless approach, the Bandits didn’t blink after the Kernels scored four runs in the fifth inning off C.J. Eldred, the second of five Bandits pitchers who was making his QC debut.

After a scoreless sixth inning, QC regained the lead in the seventh when John Rave delivered an RBI single that scored Michael Massey to put the Bandits back on top 6-5.