Bandits take 5 of 6 from Kernels, stretch division lead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – After watching a four-run lead disappear in the fifth inning on Sunday, the Quad Cities River Bandits did not panic.
Instead, they battled back for single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pull out a 7-5 High-A Central victory over the hosting Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The victory gave the Bandits their fifth win of the six-game series and moved them to 56-26 ahead of the start of a home series on Tuesday against Beloit (39-45).
QC’s win dropped Cedar Rapids to 45-39 and stretched QC’s lead in the Western Division to 12 games over the second-place Kernels.
With a continued relentless approach, the Bandits didn’t blink after the Kernels scored four runs in the fifth inning off C.J. Eldred, the second of five Bandits pitchers who was making his QC debut.
After a scoreless sixth inning, QC regained the lead in the seventh when John Rave delivered an RBI single that scored Michael Massey to put the Bandits back on top 6-5.
In the eighth, Logan Porter homered for the second straight day. His 11th four-bagger of the season upped QC’s lead to 7-5 and that was enough as pitchers Kasey Kalich and Peyton Grey closed out things as the fourth and fifth pitchers in the game for the guests.
Kalich (1-0) gave up one hit in his 1.1 innings of work as he walked one and fanned two. Gray (sixth save) pitched the final two frames, allowing three hits as he walked one and struck out one.
QC took a 1-0 lead in the first, but could have made the afternoon much easier. After three straight singles to open the game, Seuly Matias (3-for-4 with two runs scored) drove in the first of his three runs with a groundout. But Kernels starter Cody Laweryson settled down. After Rave (two RBIs) re-loaded the bases with a walk, QC left the bases loaded.
The Bandits went up 4-1 in the third — an inning that included an RBI single by Matias — and added another in the fifth on Matias's solo homer before Cedar Rapids tied things in the bottom of the fifth.