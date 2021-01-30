BenFred: Arenado can reach new heights with Cardinals as he helps them regain heavyweight status

The coming hours and days will determine what, exactly, the Cardinals gave up to get Arenado, how the complicated deal divides the transfer of money between teams, and how Arenado’s opt-out was adjusted in the negotiations. The details are important, but don’t sweat them too much, as long as everything gets approved. The Cardinals will have at least one season to convince Arenado that St. Louis is the place to stay. I would not bet against them when it comes to that recruitment. Arenado and Goldschmidt are close. Former Cardinals slugger Holliday, another friend of Arenado’s, has been advocating for an Arenado-Cardinals connection for seasons. Many have said the California product’s dream is to one day play for the Dodgers, but let’s see if he still feels that way after playing in St. Louis. One way for the Cardinals to increase their chances of keeping Arenado long term, of course, would be to use the time between now and the start of spring training to make a strengthened team even stronger.