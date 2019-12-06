Big Story: Field of big-league dreams sprouts in Iowa cornfield

“The Fort Bragg game was such a great event,’’ Cook said. “But when you get another opportunity, you want to make that better yet and that is where we are with this project.’’

Cook’s company turned space at Fort Bragg into a major-league stadium in 120 days.

“We’ve been able to build fields in a short period of time but in this instance, we have a year and nobody minds that,’’ Cook said.

He estimates that a crew of 15-20 workers has been at the Field of Dreams site on a daily basis since work began in September following the removal of this year’s crop.

“We’re working with some good Iowa farmland, and that’s been a good place for us start,’’ Cook said. “My first question coming out here was the availability of the big equipment we need, but that hasn’t been an issue at all. We’re off to a good start.’’

The primary objective so far has been to create a level playing surface.

Progress

Outfield walls will be 335 feet down the right and left-field lines, 380 feet in the power alleys and 400 feet to straightaway center field.

In recent weeks, the site has been graded and drainage systems have been installed.