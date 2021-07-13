Blue Jays grab Assumption grad in free agent baseball draft

Iowa pitcher Trenton Wallace, a Davenport Assumption graduate from Rock Island, was selected this morning in the 11th round of baseball’s annual free agent draft.

Wallace was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 332nd pick in this year’s 20-round draft following an all-American season with the Hawkeyes.

Named the Big Ten pitcher of the year, a first for an Iowa player, Wallace finished his redshirt junior year with a 7-1 record and 2.34 ERA. He led the Big Ten with a 2.34 ERA and seven wins while finishing third in the conference with 106 strikeouts.

Wallace recorded eight or more strikeouts in 10 starts and his 106 strikeouts for the season ranks second on Iowa’s all-time list, four shy of the school single-season record set by Jim Magrane in 1999.

Quad-City Times​

