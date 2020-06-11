Cardinals select Central alum Bedell

He had worked primarily out of the Tigers’ bullpen and as a freshman and sophomore.

In 2019, Bedell made one start but went 3-1 with a 1.56 ERA over 40.1 innings, work that preceded a dominant summer as a starter for the Wareham Gatemen in the Cape Cod League.

In the nation’s premier collegiate summer wood-bat league, Bedell finished with a 4-0 record and 0.59 ERA in six starts and was named as the league’s most outstanding pitcher.

That prepared him for a transition to a starting role for Missouri this year, and Bedell was named a third-team preseason all-American by Rawlings and D1Baseball.com as he prepared to become the Tigers’ Friday night starter.

Bedell made four starts for Missouri this year, going 2-2 during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He struck out 35 batters and walked four over 24.1 innings of work while limiting opponents to a .211 batting average before the season was halted in mid-March.

Missouri pitching coach Fred Corral dissected for The Athletic last month what scouts liked about Bedell.