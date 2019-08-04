Ian Bedell has been rewarded for a successful summer of work in college baseball’s prestigious Cape Cod League.
Preparing for his junior season at the University of Missouri, the Davenport Central graduate received the league’s BFC Whitehouse Outstanding Pitcher Award while pitching for the Wareham Gatemen.
The 6-foot-2 righthander dominated in the summer league, not allowing a run in five of his six starts during the regular season while posting a 4-0 record and a 0.58 earned run average.
Bedell earned a start in the league’s all-star game and finished the regular season with 36 strikeouts while walking just three batters in 30.2 innings of work.
He allowed just three runs during the regular season, but surrendered seven over 3.1 innings in his team’s postseason opener over the weekend before being presented the league’s only individual honor designated for a pitcher.
That outing came after Bedell dominated throughout the season, transitioning from a relief role as a sophomore in the Southeastern Conference to starting this summer for the first time since his high school career at Central.
He told Baseball Prospect Journal that developing his off-speed pitches and creating a routine as a starter were his primary initial objectives this summer.
“Coming to the Cape, I did not expect to do was well as I have ...’’ he told the website. "Going into each game my goal is always the same. Put up zeroes. Challenge hitters and make them beat me. Nothing comes free. Don’t walk anybody, attack with fastballs and then work off speed. I’m focused on each pitch and trying to throw each pitch where I want it.’’
Bedell finished 3-1 with five saves and a 1.56 ERA for Missouri last season as a sophomore, building confidence coming off of an injury- and struggle-filled freshman season with the Tigers.
He said that confidence carried over to his first Cape Cod League experience, although he told Baseball Prospect Journal his level of success was somewhat surprising.
“I did not expect to pitch as well as I have,’’ Bedell said. “I expected to pitch well, but I did not expect to be starting the all-star game.’’