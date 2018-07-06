Christian Pena spent Friday on the road, simply ready to step on the field and play baseball again.
"All I want to do is play," Pena said.
The Davenport Central graduate will get that chance this weekend, returning to the roster of the Storm Lake Whitecaps of the Pioneer Collegiate Baseball League after a brief, bizarre experience earlier this week with the Danville Dans in the Prospect League.
Preparing for his first season at Eastern Illinois after spending the past two seasons at Indian Hills Community College, Pena found himself stuck in the center of an eligibility dispute during a game that saw him hit a two-run single and then have those runs later taken off the scoreboard after he was removed from the game.
"It was a pretty crazy deal," Pena said. "I was just settling in with my new teammates, getting a chance to see the type of live pitching the coaches at Eastern wanted me to see, but it came to an end right in the middle of a game."
Pena was involved in what Prospect League president Dennis Bastien labeled a "contract snafu," impacted by a change in that league’s bylaws that went unnoticed as his contract with the Danville team was signed off on.
"Our bylaws do not allow a player who had been under contract with one Prospect League team and who sought voluntary nullification of that contract to play for another team in our league in that same season," Bastien said.
The roots of the issue run to last November.
Teams in the Prospect League, a summer wood-bat league that features rosters of NCAA Division I and top Division II and junior college talent, begin signing collegiate players to contracts for the following year at that time.
Pena, then preparing for his sophomore season at Indian Hills, signed a contract with the Lafayette Aviators late last fall.
Dealing with some knee issues early in his junior college season, Pena asked for and was granted a voluntary nullification of his contract with the Prospect League team. Bastien said he was removed from the Lafayette roster on May 1.
He went on play in 51 games this spring for Indian Hills, batting .322, and began this summer playing for Storm Lake in the six-team Pioneer League, also a wood-bat league but one that mainly features players from NAIA, NCAA Division III and junior-college programs.
While Pena was seeing playing time with the Storm Lake team, his Eastern Illinois coaches wanted him to be tested by the pitching he would see in the Prospect League.
That led to a tryout and ultimately Pena signing with the Danville team.
The paperwork that was part of his contract included a notation that Pena had been under contract with another league team within the past year, and it was filed, as required, with the league last week.
"Everything was going well. I was really liking the level of competition we were seeing, and I think it was going to be a good help to me getting ready to go to Eastern," he said. "I’m going to have a chance to contribute right away there, and the coaches want me ready. Playing in Danville was going to help me."
He was among position players on a roster that includes two underclassmen from LSU and two from Arizona, as well as players from Auburn, Louisville and St. Mary’s.
Pena played in four games for Danville and drove home the team’s first two runs with a first-inning single during a Wednesday game against Lafayette.
Will Arnold, the manager of the visiting Lafayette, team, protested the game shortly after the runs scored and questioned the eligibility of Pena.
At that point, Bastien was reached by telephone regarding the matter and Pena was removed from the lineup.
"I wasn’t sure what was going on," Pena said. "I just wanted to play."
Two innings later, with Danville leading 4-1, Bastien called Danville team officials and told the team’s general manager, Jeanie Cooke, that two runs were to be removed from the scoreboard.
Then leading 2-1, Danville went on win 4-1, but Pena’s season in the Prospect League had come to an end.
"I feel bad for Christian. He did nothing wrong," Danville manager Eric Coleman told the Commercial News, pointing out the contract "went through the league office."
Bastien said he had little choice other than to uphold the league bylaws, calling the situation "unfortunate" and repeating that it was a "contract snafu" that will likely result in some sort of checks and balances being developed to avoid future issues.
While ineligible to play for a Prospect League team for the remainder of this season, Bastien said Pena would be eligible to play in the league next year if he sought to do so.
For now, Pena said he has been welcomed back to roster of the Pioneer Collegiate Baseball League team and he simply wants to make as much as he can in the remaining weeks of the season with Storm Lake.
"I’m still going to get a chance to face live pitching, and that will be good," Pena said. "I just want to compete and be ready for Eastern."