Clinton holds on to win Prospect League playoff opener

The Clinton LumberKings tallied 11 more hits than the Normal CornBelters in their opening game of the Prospect League playoffs Thursday night.

It was still barely enough.

The LumberKings plated three runs in the fifth inning and held on from there to edge the CornBelters 4-3.

Clinton advances to face the Cape Catfish, a 10-2 winner over the O'Fallon Hoots, for the West Conference Championship on Saturday. The winner of that game moves on to the Prospect League Championship Series that takes place Monday through Thursday.

The LumberKings had hits in eight of the nine innings, but managed only a third-inning sacrifice fly from catcher Brett McCleary until they came up to bat in the fifth.

With the score tied 1-1, McCleary hit a one-out double to start the rally. Rayth Petersen walked and Jay Beshears singled to load the bases. Brayden Frazier singled home McCleary, and Tyler Dahm greeted Normal reliever Austin Collinson with a two-run single to put the LumberKings up 4-1.

Erratic control almost cost Clinton starter Ryan Miller the lead in the bottom of the frame, though. Two of the five walks Miller issued over his five innings helped load the bases for Alex Steinbach, whose ground rule double made it 4-3.

Miller escaped without further damage in the fifth, though, and the Clinton bullpen took over from there. Jared Simpson and Graysen Drezek allowed just one hit over the last four innings, with no CornBelter runner getting past first base in that span.

