Davenport Southeast All-Stars remain alive, one win from Williamsport
LITTLE LEAGUE

Davenport Southeast All-Stars remain alive, one win from Williamsport

  Updated
With manager David McFate looking on, coach David Martin talks with the Davenport Southeast Little League All-Stars prior a practice Monday at Prairie Heights Park in Davenport.

 Steve Batterson

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Davenport Southeast All-Star team is one victory from the mecca of Little League baseball.

The 12 and under team won its second consecutive elimination game at the Midwest Regional on Wednesday with an 11-3 victory over a North Dakota squad from Fargo.

Southeast moves on to the consolation final at 10 a.m. Friday against the loser of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Hastings, Neb. Those teams play Thursday morning.

The winner of the consolation final is assured one of the two spots from the regional to play in next week's Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. The regional championship game is set for Saturday.

After beating a team from Minnesota on Tuesday, Southeast erupted early Wednesday with a six-run opening frame.

Sean Hendricks blasted a three-run homer to trigger the onslaught. Nick Schaich also smashed a solo homer. Alec Sullivan and Luke Martin each had a pair of hits for Southeast, which finished with nine hits and capitalized on four North Dakota miscues.

Hendricks pitched four innings and Wyatt Freking worked two for Southeast.

