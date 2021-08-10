Davenport Southeast Little League stays alive at regional tourney

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Tanner Bitterman and Sean Hendricks combined on a three-hit shutout as Davenport Southeast beat Minnesota-Centennial Lakes 3-0 to stay alive in the Little League Midwest Region Tournament Tuesday.

Next up for Southeast, which lost its opener in the double-elimination tournament, is a 10 a.m. Wednesday matchup with North Dakota-Fargo. A win Wednesday would move the 12U Southeast team into Friday's consolation bracket final, which will be broadcast on ESPN with the winner earning a spot in the Little League World Series.

Southeast tallied eight hits, including a game-high two by Alec Sullivan, but only mustered single runs in the second, third and fifth innings, with Jonah Whitson, Nick Schaich and Bitterman each collecting an RBI.

That would be more than enough though for Bitterman, who struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings, and Hendricks, however.

