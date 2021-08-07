 Skip to main content
Davenport team drops first game at Midwest Regional
LITTLE LEAGUE | SIOUX FALLS 10, DAVENPORT SOUTHEAST 0 (5)

little league 2

Players on the Iowa state champion Davenport Southeast All-Stars Little League team stretch prior to the start of a practice Monday at Prairie Heights Park in Davenport. The team began play in the Little League Midwest Regional on Saturday with a loss to Sioux Falls.

 Steve Batterson

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Davenport Southeast Little League All-Stars ran into a buzzsaw in its opening game of the Midwest Regional on Saturday.

Sioux Falls' Gavin Wehr tossed a perfect game with 13 strikeouts as South Dakota beat Southeast 10-0 in five innings.

Noah Kuenzi belted a two-run homer as South Dakota scored three runs in the third, four more in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game by the mercy rule.

Nick Schaich pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out three for Davenport's 12U team. Colin Townsend came in relief and delivered nine first-pitch strikes.

Davenport Southeast drops into the consolation bracket in the double-elimination tournament and won't play again until noon on Tuesday. It won't learn its opponent until Sunday night's winner's bracket game is completed.

South Dakota advances to play the Missouri state champion at 3 p.m. Sunday.

