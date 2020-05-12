Draft changes impact collegiate baseball

“If there is an influx, it will probably involve kids who have had their scholarships pulled because a four-year school has over-signed. With guys being given the extra year and a smaller draft group, it will create some issues,’’ said Chavera, who is currently shifting through 69 applications to select his successor as he transitions into becoming the school’s new full-time director of athletics.

“It’s a complicated situation and that could send incoming guys to junior colleges. I could see that happening. The level of play in junior college baseball has been on the rise over the past few years and I feel that will only continue.’’

The NCAA’s decision to delay action until January on a proposal that would have allowed a one-time transfer waiver in baseball adds another layer of complexity to things.

“You almost have to have a crystal ball to try to figure it all out,’’ Heller said. “You have to have a good read on your players, who might sign, who might not sign, who plans to stick around. It puts a real premium on roster management and being able to accurately project things because if you miss, you can put yourself in a bad spot.’’