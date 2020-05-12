Draft changes impact collegiate baseball

Rick Heller welcomes a little clarity, but feels for players impacted by Major League Baseball’s decision to go from a 40-round draft to a five-round selection process this year.
It’s a change that will impact everything from the NCAA Division I program Heller coaches at Iowa to the junior college level.
“It’s a game changer, but it is good to know exactly what things will look like,’’ Heller said. “There has been so much speculation. Five rounds? Ten rounds? It’s good to have an actual date. All of that helps from a planning standpoint.’’
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association ended that speculation Friday, agreeing to a five-round draft on June 10 with a signing deadline of Aug. 1. The groups also agreed to limit the draft in 2021 to no more than 20 rounds.
At a time when seniors who had their season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic have been given an opportunity to return for an extra year of eligibility, those draft limitations do hit home for the Hawkeyes.
“We probably had four seniors who would be in a position to be drafted this year, but in a normal year a lot of our guys are going to go after the fifth round. This year, that will likely leave those guys taking a look at free-agent contracts and figuring out whether to go from there or return,’’ Heller said.
“I feel bad for them. There are going to be guys who ultimately will be hurt this year, kids who have worked hard for that opportunity who are going to find themselves on the outside looking in.’’
With a return to college a possibility, that impacts roster sizes and scholarship dollars that coaches are already wrestling with in a sport limited to the equivalent of 11.7 scholarships spread over 27 players on rosters that can include up to 35 players.
That is expected to create a bit of a logjam of talent at the collegiate level that is expected to work its way down to the junior college game.
Nationally, those two-year programs are expected to benefit in two ways as the draft shifts to a heavier emphasis on college-age talent.
First, they will serve as a landing spot for players who in the past would have been candidates to be drafted out of high school and want to position themselves as draft-eligible again the following summer.
Second, junior-college programs will likely attract some incoming players whose scholarship situations at four-year institutions change because of roster-size issues within those programs.
Arnie Chavera, the coach at Black Hawk College for the past 16 years, said the latter will probably have a greater impact at the junior-college level.
“If there is an influx, it will probably involve kids who have had their scholarships pulled because a four-year school has over-signed. With guys being given the extra year and a smaller draft group, it will create some issues,’’ said Chavera, who is currently shifting through 69 applications to select his successor as he transitions into becoming the school’s new full-time director of athletics.
“It’s a complicated situation and that could send incoming guys to junior colleges. I could see that happening. The level of play in junior college baseball has been on the rise over the past few years and I feel that will only continue.’’
The NCAA’s decision to delay action until January on a proposal that would have allowed a one-time transfer waiver in baseball adds another layer of complexity to things.
“You almost have to have a crystal ball to try to figure it all out,’’ Heller said. “You have to have a good read on your players, who might sign, who might not sign, who plans to stick around. It puts a real premium on roster management and being able to accurately project things because if you miss, you can put yourself in a bad spot.’’
The American Baseball Coaches Association has asked the NCAA Division I Council to provide at least some temporary relief from the 35-player roster limit, to not count seniors toward the 35-player roster total or to increase the maximum number of players on some form of scholarship assistance from 27 to 32.
“It’s going to take a couple of years for all of this to sort itself out and that’s the main thing we all would like right now, a little time,’’ Heller said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!