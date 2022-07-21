Early outbursts set up Rock Island-Moline Legion rematch

After an impressive display of offense in its 3rd Division Tournament opener, the Rock Island Legion baseball squad found a way to top itself.

Following a 14-run showing against Peoria, Post 200 matched that total in the first two innings of its winners' bracket game against East Moline, eventually rolling to a 19-0, five-inning win at Richwoods High School in Peoria.

Opening with six runs in the top of the first inning, Rock Island (22-5) followed with an eight-run second to take quick control and set up a rematch with Moline (22-10) in today's 3:30 p.m. winners' bracket final.

It will be the fifth meeting between the teams this summer, with Rock Island having won three of the previous four matchups.

"We played another clean game in all facets," said Post 200 manager Jake Scudder. "Our offense took advantage of the opportunities it was given. We're playing pretty good baseball now, and we're looking forward to getting back out there (today)."

In addition to its offensive output, Rock Island got another strong pitching performance from the duo of Julian Harris and Owen Michaels, who combined on a three-hitter. Harris started and worked three no-hit innings before giving the ball to Michaels.

"Our pitching's been a highlight of our first two games," said Scudder. "We've set ourselves up to where our whole pitching staff is available for the weekend, and we can put guys in different situations if we need to."

Harris' teammates gave him plenty of support even before he took the mound. With Post 200 batting first, they got out of the gates fast with a two-run double by Tyler Hansen (2-for-2, five RBIs) and a three-run two-bagger from Aidan Brokaw.

"East Moline was coming off a big win against a good team, and they were ready to play," said Scudder, referring to Post 227's come-from-behind 6-5 win over Galesburg on Monday, the same day Rock Island blitzed Peoria 14-1 in six innings.

"We had opportunities early on, with a couple of walks and a couple of big swings, and that gave us some cushion."

Post 200 added to that cushion with its eight-run second inning in which the key blows were another two-run double from Hansen and a two-run single by Harris (2-for-2, three runs).

"That definitely showed that our guys were ready to play," Scudder stated. "They didn't get complacent after that first inning. A lot of these guys have been here before, and they understand how big it is and how important it is for us to stay in the winners' bracket."

Rock Island continued to tack on, scoring once more in the top of the third inning and then scoring two runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Zach Carpita went 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs, and Zach DeMarlie was 2-for-3 and scored four runs.

With Moline also coming off two big wins, outscoring Oneida and Princeton by a combined 21-1, Scudder hopes his club can maintain the high level of play it has shown in its first two postseason outings.

"We're expecting a good baseball game. Moline is a good club, and the guys know that," he said. "It doesn't matter who we play, we can't take anything for granted. Moline's playing some of their best baseball, too, so we need to come out with a sense of urgency."

East Moline 17, Oneida 5: Bouncing back from its loss to Post 200, East Moline stayed alive in the consolation bracket by rolling past Oneida in a consolation quarterfinal matchup.

Already up by four runs going into the top of the seventh inning, Post 227 effectively put the game out of reach by scoring eight runs in its final at-bat.

"This was a really good bounce back," said East Moline coach Jacob Velasquez. "At this point in the year, we know we're going to face all good teams. We just have to keep finding a way to win, and not look too far ahead."

Already up 1-0 after the first inning, East Moline (11-13) scored six runs in the top of the second, then tacked on single runs in the third and fourth to open up a 9-0 lead before Oneida got on the board.

"We kept having the right mindset at the plate," said Velasquez. "I was very happy with our approach."

Post 727 did battle back to within 9-5, scoring twice in the bottom of the fourth inning and three more times in the fifth. However, East Moline's eight-run outburst in the seventh all but ended Oneida's comeback hopes.

Jayson Sevier (3-for-6), Zach Duke (2-for-3), Kyler Trueblood, Nolan Malmstrom and Brody Toland each drove in two runs for Post 227, with Brody Meyers going 3-for-4.